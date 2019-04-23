Premier League table, scores: Eriksen saves Tottenham vs. Brighton as Spurs grow third-place lead

Some midweek Premier League makeup games have modified the standings a bit, leading to even more intrigue as we approach the final three matchdays of the season. On Tuesday, Tottenham got a big win over Brighton thanks to a late goal while Southampton earned what might just be a golden point in the battle to stay up. On Wednesday, the Manchester derby arrives and Arsenal hits the road to Wolves. Here's what to know and see:

Schedule and scores

Monday, April 22
Chelsea 2, Burnley 2

Tuesday, April 23
Tottenham 1, Brighton 0
Watford 1, Southampton 1

Wednesday, April 24
Wolves vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free) 
Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free) 

Tottenham wins it late, closing in on third

Tottenham got a late goal from Christian Eriksen to beat Brighton 1-0 and build a three-point lead in third place. Spurs had 29 shots on the game but just five went on frame. It was this effort from the Danish star in the 88th minute that gave Tottenham the points. 

That victory gives Spurs a four-point cushion when it comes to a Champions League spot, but if Arsenal wins on Wednesday against Wolves, that lead will be just three points.

As for Brighton, they were two minutes from a wildly good result. A draw at Spurs would have given this team a four-point lead over Cardiff in the fight to stay up, but the lead stays at three with this result.

Southampton makes history and gets what could be a big point

Southampton may just be safe now with a valuable 1-1 draw at Watford where Shane Long made history. The striker scored seven seconds in for the fastest goal in the league's history, but the Saints conceded late and could only get a point. It's still a really valuable point though and probably is enough to ensure that this team stays up. 

Here's the history-making moment from Long:

Even if the Saints lose their final three games of the season, that would require Cardiff City to avoid defeat in its last three, needing to win two and draw one. Cardiff hasn't gone three games straight this season without losing at least once, so Southampton should be fine to stay in the top flight. 

Chelsea stumbles against Burnley, back into top four

Chelsea had 22 shots and created dangerous chances all game long but could not beat Burnley in a 2-2 draw Monday. The Blues still managed to get back into the top four by a point, however. They went down early, came back to take a 2-1 lead through N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain, but that lead lasted 10 minutes as Burnley got a point with Ashley Barnes' equalizer. Kante picked up an injury, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chelsea failed to move into sole possession of third place. To make matters worse, Hudson-Odoi's injury is a ruptured Achilles and his season is over.

It's a draw that feels more like a loss and could be costly in the top four race. If Arsenal wins on Wednesday, the Blues fall out of the top four.

Burnley started this one off hot and produced quite the moment with this beautiful goal from Jeff Hendrick just eight minutes in:

Now for Chelsea, things get tough. The Blues go to Manchester United on Sunday. A loss there, depending on the other results, could see the Blues outside the top four with just two matches remaining. 

Top-four race

Manchester City can go back into first place with a win on Wednesday over Manchester United, while Arsenal is back in fourth with just a draw. 

POSCLUBGPGDPTS

1

Liverpool

35

+59

88

2

Manchester City

34

+65

86

3

Tottenham

35

+30

70

4

Chelsea

35

+21

67

5

Arsenal

34

+25

66

6.

Manchester United

34

+15

64

Relegation battle

Southampton may just be safe now, while the follow relegation spot is probably going to Cardiff or Brighton.

POSCLUBGPGDPTS

16.

Southampton

35

-17

37

17.

Brighton

35

-22

34

18. 

Cardiff City

35

-35

31

19.

Fulham*

35

-43

23

20.

Huddersfield*

34

-48

14

*Officially relegated

