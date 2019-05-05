Premier League table, scores, results: Chelsea clinches top-four spot; Manchester United to Europa League
Arsenal and Man United had lousy results Sunday
The Premier League's second-to-last matchday of the season has been a wild one. Liverpool won on Saturday to get back into first place only to lose Mohamed Salah to injury, while Manchester United is out of top-four contention following a horrific showing at last-place Huddersfield Town on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chelsea has qualified for next season's Champions League, as Arsenal's top-four chances took a hit.
Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 37.
Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 37
Friday, May 3
Everton 2, Burnley 0
Saturday, May 4
Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 0
West Ham 3, Southampton 0
Wolves 1, Fulham 0
Crystal Palace 3, Cardiff City 2
Liverpool 3, Newcastle 2
Sunday, May 5
Chelsea 3, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Manchester United 1
Arsenal 1, Brighton 1
Monday, May 6
Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN and fuboTV (Try for free)
Chelsea clinches Champions League spot as Arsenal held
The Blues got three goals in the second half to beat Watford on Sunday and move into sole possession of third place, and with Arsenal's poor 1-1 draw at home to Brighton, the Blues have qualified for next season's Champions League. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz both scored in the matter of a few minutes to put it away, as Chelsea jumped Tottenham into third place.
Coupled with Arsenal's draw, Chelsea has secured a top-four finish and will be in the Champions League next season.
Arsenal fails to get three points
Arsenal really choked at home against a Brighton team playing for nothing but pride. Both teams scored on a penalty kick, but Arsenal led just after nine minutes and looked likely to go on to win. The Gunners had 20 shots and a ton of late chances, yet it couldn't crack Brighton's defense and now finds itself likely out of the top four come season's end. Arsenal would need to win on the last matchday, see Tottenham lose and then make up what is currently a minus-eight goal differential with Spurs.
Manchester United eliminated from UCL contention
Manchester United will not be the in the Champions League next season. Needing to beat Huddersfield to stay in contention for fourth place, United had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the league's worst team. Paul Pogba hit the crossbar late in what was another frustrating performance from the Red Devils.
A goal from Scott McTominay eight minutes in looked to set up a comfortable United victory, but Isaac Mbenza's equalizer on the hour mark saw the hosts take a point. United had 23 shots, seven which of on target, and the club has now just won two of its last 11 games in all competitions. Here's the goal that eliminated United from UCL contention:
Liverpool living life on the edge
Liverpool escaped Newcastle with a 3-2 win to move back into first place, as Divock Origi scored late to give his team the three points.
The Reds led at 1-0 and 2-1 but conceded equalizers on both occasions, creating a frantic finish. Salah also picked up a head injury that looks potentially quite serious, though the club hasn't commented on his situation just yet.
Here's the winning goal for Liverpool, which came in the 86th minute:
Our match recap is here.
Cardiff City goes down
Cardiff City became the final relegated team with its 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace. In 37 league games, Cardiff scored just 32 goals and conceded 69 times. While it was always going to be a challenge to stay safe, the opportunity was there -- but the quality was not. The club now returns to the Championship, where it will try to get promoted back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season.
Spurs stumble on the road
In what's been a wild and injury-filled end to the season for Tottenham, things got a bit crazier on Saturday. Looking to cement a spot in the Champions League potentially with a win, Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and now could find themselves out of the top four.
Spurs had two red cards as Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were sent off in the matter of a six-minute span. It was this 91st-minute goal from Nathan Ake that gave the Cherries all three points, sending Tottenham to its third straight 1-0 defeat:
With Harry Kane still injured, Tottenham hasn't scored in its last three games and has just one goal in the last 467 minutes of action spanning back to mid May.
If Chelsea and Arsenal win on Sunday, Tottenham would finish the weekend in fourth place with just a one-point lead over the Gunners entering the final matchday.
Top-four race
City plays on Monday looking to get back into first.
|POS
|CLUB
|GP
|GD
|PTS
1
Liverpool
37
+65
94
2
Manchester City
36
+68
92
3
Chelsea
37
+24
71
4
Tottenham
37
+28
70
5
Arsenal
37
+20
67
6.
Manchester United
37
+13
66
Relegation battle
Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff City have been relegated.
|POS
|CLUB
|GP
|GD
|PTS
16.
Southampton
37
-20
38
17.
Brighton
36
-22
35
18.
Cardiff City*
37
-37
31
19.
Fulham*
37
-43
26
20.
Huddersfield*
37
-54
15
*Officially relegated
