Premier League table, scores, results, fixtures: Arsenal, Manchester United on the outside of top four looking in

Some midweek Premier League makeup games have shifted the standings around, and Manchester City is now the clear favorite to win the league. City got a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Wednesday to move into sole possession of first, while Arsenal and United blew chances to get back into the top four. Here's what to know and see:

Premier League scores

Monday, April 22

Chelsea 2, Burnley 2



Tuesday, April 23

Tottenham Hotspur 1, Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Watford 1, Southampton 1



Wednesday, April 24

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Arsenal 1

Manchester City 2, Manchester United 0

Premier League schedule (Matchday 36)

Friday, April 26

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, 7:30 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Fulham vs. Cardiff City, 10:00 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth, 10:00 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10:00 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28

Leicester City vs. Arsenal, 7:00 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET

Manchester City has title advantage

It's been a challenge to properly get a firm look at how the Premier League title race was going to shape up because Liverpool had more points and a match more played than Manchester City ... until Wednesday. City's makeup game with United went to the blue side of Manchester with a 2-0 win. Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane both scored on the night for the three points to give City a one-point lead. The title is close to potentially being theirs, while Manchester United's top-four hopes are fading.

Here's the winner:

A MASSIVE goal in the title race!



Bernardo Silva scores one of the biggest goals of the season for @ManCity.



Stream the rest of this one: https://t.co/ErSx9Vs9iy pic.twitter.com/95RKLWThnd — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2019

Arsenal demolished at Wolves

The Gunners top-four hopes have taken a big hit with a crushing 3-1 win at Wolves where the team was down 3-0 at the half. The Gunners trail Chelsea by just a point for fourth place, but three losses in their last four raise concerns. Wolves moved up to 51 points with this one, as Ruben Neves scored this lovely free kick:

Oh that's a beauty from Ruben Neves!



Wolves have the lead on Arsenal on @NBCSportsGold: https://t.co/2bblpBCSGr pic.twitter.com/a2ytCF1SUx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2019

Arsenal has conceded six goals in the last four days.

Tottenham wins it late, closing in on third

Tottenham got a late goal from Christian Eriksen to beat Brighton 1-0 and build a three-point lead in third place. Spurs had 29 shots on the game but just five went on frame. It was this effort from the Danish star in the 88th minute that gave Tottenham the points.

Dramatic! Electric! Pivotal!



What a hit for Christian Eriksen for a key late goal for Tottenham! pic.twitter.com/X5IYHxAw87 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2019

That victory gives Spurs a four-point cushion when it comes to a Champions League spot, but if Arsenal wins on Wednesday against Wolves, that lead will be just three points.

As for Brighton, they were two minutes from a wildly good result. A draw at Spurs would have given this team a four-point lead over Cardiff in the fight to stay up, but the lead stays at three with this result.

Southampton makes history and gets what could be a big point

Southampton may just be safe now with a valuable 1-1 draw at Watford where Shane Long made history. The striker scored seven seconds in for the fastest goal in the league's history, but the Saints conceded late and could only get a point. It's still a really valuable point though and probably is enough to ensure that this team stays up.

Here's the history-making moment from Long:

SEVEN. SECONDS. ⚡️⚡️⚡️



Shane Long just scored the FASTEST GOAL from the start of a game in @premierleague history!



Stream this one on @NBCSportsGold: https://t.co/gwgTIpti0T pic.twitter.com/aoPOb0GLTd — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2019

Even if the Saints lose their final three games of the season, that would require Cardiff City to avoid defeat in its last three, needing to win two and draw one. Cardiff hasn't gone three games straight this season without losing at least once, so Southampton should be fine to stay in the top flight.

Chelsea stumbles against Burnley, back into top four

Chelsea had 22 shots and created dangerous chances all game long but could not beat Burnley in a 2-2 draw Monday. The Blues still managed to get back into the top four by a point, however. They went down early, came back to take a 2-1 lead through N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain, but that lead lasted 10 minutes as Burnley got a point with Ashley Barnes' equalizer. Kante picked up an injury, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chelsea failed to move into sole possession of third place. To make matters worse, Hudson-Odoi's injury is a ruptured Achilles and his season is over.

Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!!😢🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXC53WszdH — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 22, 2019

It's a draw that feels more like a loss and could be costly in the top four race. If Arsenal wins on Wednesday, the Blues fall out of the top four.

Burnley started this one off hot and produced quite the moment with this beautiful goal from Jeff Hendrick just eight minutes in:

GOAL Burnley! Jeff Hendrick with a STUNNING strike to open the scoring.



Stream here: https://t.co/B0VbO6xm7d pic.twitter.com/GE9fvaCus3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 22, 2019

Now for Chelsea, things get tough. The Blues go to Manchester United on Sunday. A loss there, depending on the other results, could see the Blues outside the top four with just two matches remaining.

Top-four race



City has the lead but Liverpool is right behind. Spurs and Chelsea are the favorites to finish in the top four now. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Manchester City 35 +67 89 2 Liverpool 35 +59 88 3 Tottenham 35 +30 70 4 Chelsea 35 +21 67 5 Arsenal 35 +23 66 6. Manchester United 35 +13 64

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is running out of time. A loss at Fulham on Saturday may be the nail in the coffin. The bottom three go down to the EFL Championship.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 35 -17 37 17. Brighton 35 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 35 -35 31 19. Fulham* 35 -43 23 20. Huddersfield* 34 -48 14

*Officially relegated