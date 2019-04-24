Premier League table, scores, results, fixtures: Arsenal, Manchester United on the outside of top four looking in
The Gunners and Red Devils could have jumped into the top four with wins on Wednesday
Some midweek Premier League makeup games have shifted the standings around, and Manchester City is now the clear favorite to win the league. City got a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Wednesday to move into sole possession of first, while Arsenal and United blew chances to get back into the top four. Here's what to know and see:
Premier League scores
Monday, April 22
Chelsea 2, Burnley 2
Tuesday, April 23
Tottenham Hotspur 1, Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Watford 1, Southampton 1
Wednesday, April 24
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Arsenal 1
Manchester City 2, Manchester United 0
Premier League schedule (Matchday 36)
Friday, April 26
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 27
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m. ET
Fulham vs. Cardiff City, 10:00 a.m. ET
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth, 10:00 a.m. ET
Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10:00 a.m. ET
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 28
Leicester City vs. Arsenal, 7:00 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET
Manchester City has title advantage
It's been a challenge to properly get a firm look at how the Premier League title race was going to shape up because Liverpool had more points and a match more played than Manchester City ... until Wednesday. City's makeup game with United went to the blue side of Manchester with a 2-0 win. Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane both scored on the night for the three points to give City a one-point lead. The title is close to potentially being theirs, while Manchester United's top-four hopes are fading.
Here's the winner:
Arsenal demolished at Wolves
The Gunners top-four hopes have taken a big hit with a crushing 3-1 win at Wolves where the team was down 3-0 at the half. The Gunners trail Chelsea by just a point for fourth place, but three losses in their last four raise concerns. Wolves moved up to 51 points with this one, as Ruben Neves scored this lovely free kick:
Arsenal has conceded six goals in the last four days.
Tottenham wins it late, closing in on third
Tottenham got a late goal from Christian Eriksen to beat Brighton 1-0 and build a three-point lead in third place. Spurs had 29 shots on the game but just five went on frame. It was this effort from the Danish star in the 88th minute that gave Tottenham the points.
That victory gives Spurs a four-point cushion when it comes to a Champions League spot, but if Arsenal wins on Wednesday against Wolves, that lead will be just three points.
As for Brighton, they were two minutes from a wildly good result. A draw at Spurs would have given this team a four-point lead over Cardiff in the fight to stay up, but the lead stays at three with this result.
Southampton makes history and gets what could be a big point
Southampton may just be safe now with a valuable 1-1 draw at Watford where Shane Long made history. The striker scored seven seconds in for the fastest goal in the league's history, but the Saints conceded late and could only get a point. It's still a really valuable point though and probably is enough to ensure that this team stays up.
Here's the history-making moment from Long:
Even if the Saints lose their final three games of the season, that would require Cardiff City to avoid defeat in its last three, needing to win two and draw one. Cardiff hasn't gone three games straight this season without losing at least once, so Southampton should be fine to stay in the top flight.
Chelsea stumbles against Burnley, back into top four
Chelsea had 22 shots and created dangerous chances all game long but could not beat Burnley in a 2-2 draw Monday. The Blues still managed to get back into the top four by a point, however. They went down early, came back to take a 2-1 lead through N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain, but that lead lasted 10 minutes as Burnley got a point with Ashley Barnes' equalizer. Kante picked up an injury, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chelsea failed to move into sole possession of third place. To make matters worse, Hudson-Odoi's injury is a ruptured Achilles and his season is over.
It's a draw that feels more like a loss and could be costly in the top four race. If Arsenal wins on Wednesday, the Blues fall out of the top four.
Burnley started this one off hot and produced quite the moment with this beautiful goal from Jeff Hendrick just eight minutes in:
Now for Chelsea, things get tough. The Blues go to Manchester United on Sunday. A loss there, depending on the other results, could see the Blues outside the top four with just two matches remaining.
Top-four race
City has the lead but Liverpool is right behind. Spurs and Chelsea are the favorites to finish in the top four now. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League.
|POS
|CLUB
|GP
|GD
|PTS
1
Manchester City
35
+67
89
2
Liverpool
35
+59
88
3
Tottenham
35
+30
70
4
Chelsea
35
+21
67
5
Arsenal
35
+23
66
6.
Manchester United
35
+13
64
Relegation battle
Cardiff City is running out of time. A loss at Fulham on Saturday may be the nail in the coffin. The bottom three go down to the EFL Championship.
|POS
|CLUB
|GP
|GD
|PTS
16.
Southampton
35
-17
37
17.
Brighton
35
-22
34
18.
Cardiff City
35
-35
31
19.
Fulham*
35
-43
23
20.
Huddersfield*
34
-48
14
*Officially relegated
