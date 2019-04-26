Premier League table, scores, results, fixtures: Liverpool beats Huddersfield to move back into first

For the 29th time this season, there has been a change atop the Premier League table. Liverpool is back in first place with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday, jumping Manchester City. On Friday, the Reds kicked off Matchday 36 at Anfield to shift the pressure back on City ahead of its trip to Burnley on Sunday. Liverpool holds a two-point lead atop the table back with two games remaining, while City can go back into first with this weekend.

Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 36



Friday, April 26

Liverpool 5, Huddersfield 0

Saturday, April 27

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, 7:30 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Fulham vs. Cardiff City, 10:00 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth, 10:00 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10:00 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28

Leicester City vs. Arsenal, 7:00 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET

Liverpool makes it look easy vs. Huddersfield

A Naby Keita goal just 15 seconds in was enough for Liverpool, but the Reds went on to score four more times in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield. Mohamed Salah scored twice to move to 21 goals on the league season, and Sadio Mane added two more to move to 20 goals on the league season. Salah and Mane are the first two players in the league to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

The win puts Liverpool back in first place ahead of Manchester City's match on Sunday away to Burnley.

It was quite the cakewalk for Jurgen Klopp's team with the result never in doubt, especially after the first quarter minute. Salah continued his lovely recent form, and he showed off some flair with this nifty finish to make it 3-0:

Now, all eyes are on City for Sunday. Liverpool needs City to drop points in one of its last three games to have a shot to win its first Premier League title.

Top-four race



City has to get a win at Burnley on Sunday to get back into first place.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Liverpool 36 +64 91 2 Manchester City 35 +67 89 3 Tottenham 35 +30 70 4 Chelsea 35 +21 67 5 Arsenal 35 +23 66 6. Manchester United 35 +13 64

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is running out of time. A loss at Fulham on Saturday may be the nail in the coffin. The bottom three go down to the EFL Championship.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 35 -17 37 17. Brighton 35 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 35 -35 31 19. Fulham* 35 -43 23 20. Huddersfield* 36 -54 14

*Officially relegated