Premier League table, scores, results, fixtures: Liverpool beats Huddersfield to move back into first

The Reds took down Huddersfield at Anfield on Friday with ease

For the 29th time this season, there has been a change atop the Premier League table. Liverpool is back in first place with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday, jumping Manchester City. On Friday, the Reds kicked off Matchday 36 at Anfield to shift the pressure back on City ahead of its trip to Burnley on Sunday. Liverpool holds a two-point lead atop the table back with two games remaining, while City can go back into first with this weekend.

Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 36.

Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 36


Friday, April 26
Liverpool 5, Huddersfield 0

Saturday, April 27
Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United, 7:30 a.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)     
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10:00 a.m. ET 
Fulham vs. Cardiff City, 10:00 a.m. ET  -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)     
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth, 10:00 a.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)     
Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10:00 a.m. ET 
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)    

Sunday, April 28
Leicester City vs. Arsenal, 7:00 a.m. ET  -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)     
Burnley vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. ET  -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)     
Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)    

Liverpool makes it look easy vs. Huddersfield

A Naby Keita goal just 15 seconds in was enough for Liverpool, but the Reds went on to score four more times in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield. Mohamed Salah scored twice to move to 21 goals on the league season, and Sadio Mane added two more to move to 20 goals on the league season. Salah and Mane are the first two players in the league to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

The win puts Liverpool back in first place ahead of Manchester City's match on Sunday away to Burnley.

It was quite the cakewalk for Jurgen Klopp's team with the result never in doubt, especially after the first quarter minute. Salah continued his lovely recent form, and he showed off some flair with this nifty finish to make it 3-0:

Now, all eyes are on City for Sunday. Liverpool needs City to drop points in one of its last three games to have a shot to win its first Premier League title. 

Top-four race

City has to get a win at Burnley on Sunday to get back into first place. 

POSCLUBGPGDPTS

1

Liverpool

36

+64

91

2

Manchester City

35

+67

89

3

Tottenham

35

+30

70

4

Chelsea

35

+21

67

5

Arsenal

35

+23

66

6.

Manchester United

35

+13

64

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is running out of time. A loss at Fulham on Saturday may be the nail in the coffin. The bottom three go down to the EFL Championship.

POSCLUBGPGDPTS

16.

Southampton

35

-17

37

17.

Brighton

35

-22

34

18. 

Cardiff City

35

-35

31

19.

Fulham*

35

-43

23

20.

Huddersfield*

36

-54

14

*Officially relegated

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories