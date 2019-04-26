Premier League table, scores, results, fixtures: Liverpool beats Huddersfield, Tottenham stumbles against West Ham
West Ham scored a 1-0 victory at Spurs
For the 29th time this season, there has been a change atop the Premier League table. Liverpool is back in first place with a 3-0 victory against Huddersfield on Friday, jumping Manchester City. On Friday, the Reds kicked off Matchday 36 at Anfield to shift the pressure back on City ahead of its trip to Burnley on Sunday. Liverpool holds a 2-point lead atop the table back with two games remaining, while City can go back into first with this weekend.
Meanwhile, Tottenham stumbled a bit in the top-four race by suffering its first loss at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, falling to West Ham.
Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 36.
Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 36
Friday, April 26
Liverpool 5, Huddersfield 0
Saturday, April 27
West Ham 1, Tottenham 0
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ET
Fulham vs. Cardiff City, 10 a.m. ET
Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 10 a.m. ET
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 28
Leicester City vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET
Liverpool makes it look easy vs. Huddersfield
A Naby Keita goal only 15 seconds in was enough for Liverpool, but the Reds went on to score four more times in a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield. Mohamed Salah scored twice to move to 21 goals on the league season, and Sadio Mane added two more to move to 20. Salah and Mane are the first two players in the league to reach the 20-goal mark this season.
The victory puts Liverpool back in first place ahead of Manchester City's match on Sunday away to Burnley.
It was quite the cakewalk for Jurgen Klopp's team with the result never in doubt, especially after the first quarter-minute. Salah continued his lovely recent form, and he showed off some flair with this nifty finish to make it 3-0:
Now, all eyes are on City for Sunday. Liverpool needs City to drop points in one of its final three games to have a shot to win its first Premier League title.
Antonio fires Hammers past Spurs
With Champions League semifinal action on Tuesday, Tottenham might have just looked past West Ham. Without Harry Kane, Spurs had only four shots on goal and fell 1-0 to the Hammers. It's a hit to their top-four hopes, but the team is still in third place with a 3-point lead on Chelsea.
Spurs didn't play poorly and almost scored late, but it was this goal from Michail Antonio that carried West Ham to the three points. Note the finish, but the assist from Marko Arnautovic was something else:
Top-four race
City has to get a win at Burnley on Sunday to get back into first place.
|POS
|CLUB
|GP
|GD
|PTS
1
Liverpool
36
+64
91
2
Manchester City
35
+67
89
3
Tottenham
36
+29
70
4
Chelsea
35
+21
67
5
Arsenal
35
+23
66
6.
Manchester United
35
+13
64
Relegation battle
Cardiff City is running out of time. A loss at Fulham on Saturday might be the nail in the coffin. The bottom three go down to the EFL Championship.
|POS
|CLUB
|GP
|GD
|PTS
16.
Southampton
35
-17
37
17.
Brighton
35
-22
34
18.
Cardiff City
35
-35
31
19.
Fulham*
35
-43
23
20.
Huddersfield*
36
-54
14
*Officially relegated
