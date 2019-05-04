Premier League table, scores, results: Liverpool back into first place despite Salah injury, Cardiff relegated

The Premier League's second-to-last matchday of the season kicked off on Friday with Everton's win over Burnley, but it was Saturday's slate that has people buzzing. Liverpool jumped back into first place, Mohamed Salah picked up a scary injury, Cardiff City was relegated and more.

Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 37.

Friday, May 3

Everton 2, Burnley 0

Saturday, May 4

Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 0

Wolves 1, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 3, Cardiff City 2

Liverpool 3, Newcastle 2

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea vs. Watford, 9 a.m. on CNBC

Huddersfield vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m. on NBCSN

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN



Monday, May 6

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Liverpool living life on the edge

Liverpool escaped Newcastle with a 3-2 win to move back into first place, as Divock Origi scored late to give his team the three points.

The Reds led at 1-0 and 2-1 but conceded equalizers on both occasions, creating a frantic finish. Salah also picked up a head injury that looks potentially quite serious, though the club hasn't commented on his situation just yet.

Here's the winning goal for Liverpool, which came in the 86th minute:

SCENES at St. James' Park!



Liverpool have taken the lead. What DRAMA in the race for the title!

Cardiff City goes down

Cardiff City became the final relegated team with its 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace. In 37 league games, Cardiff scored just 32 goals and conceded 69 times. While it was always going to be a challenge to stay safe, the opportunity was there -- but the quality was not. The club now returns to the Championship, where it will try to get promoted back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season.

Spurs stumble on the road

In what's been a wild and injury-filled end to the season for Tottenham, things got a bit crazier on Saturday. Looking to cement a spot in the Champions League potentially with a win, Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and now could find themselves out of the top four.

Spurs had two red cards as Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were sent off in the matter of a six-minute span. It was this 91st-minute goal from Nathan Ake that gave the Cherries all three points, sending Tottenham to its third straight 1-0 defeat:

With Harry Kane still injured, Tottenham hasn't scored in its last three games and has just one goal in the last 467 minutes of action spanning back to mid May.

If Chelsea and Arsenal win on Sunday, Tottenham would finish the weekend in fourth place with just a one-point lead over the Gunners entering the final matchday.

Top-four race



City plays on Monday looking to get back into first.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Liverpool 37 +65 94 2 Manchester City 36 +68 92 3 Tottenham 37 +28 70 4 Chelsea 36 +21 68 5 Arsenal 36 +20 66 6. Manchester United 36 +13 65

Relegation battle

Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff City have been relegated.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 37 -20 38 17. Brighton 36 -22 35 18. Cardiff City* 37 -37 31 19. Fulham* 37 -43 26 20. Huddersfield* 36 -54 14

*Officially relegated