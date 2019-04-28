Premier League table, scores, results: Manchester City back into first; Chelsea gets huge point at Manchester United

For the 30th time this season, there has been a change atop the Premier League table. After Matchday 36, Manchester City is back in first place after beating Burnley 1-0 on Sunday. City was jumped by Liverpool on Friday after the Reds crushed Huddersfield, but with the pressure on, Pep Guardiola's team did what it needed to do in a tight match where goal-line technology confirmed the winner.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has appeared as the favorite for fourth place after getting a point at Manchester United on Sunday.

Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 36.

Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 36



Friday, April 26

Liverpool 5, Huddersfield 0

Saturday, April 27

West Ham 1, Tottenham 0

Fulham 1, Cardiff City 0

Southampton 3, Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Wolves 2, Watford 1

Brighton 1, Newcastle 0

Sunday, April 28

Leicester City 3, Arsenal 0

Manchester City 1, Burnley 0

Manchester United 1, Chelsea 1

Manchester City does its job

They say football is a game of inches. City had to beat Burnley to stay in first place and did just that, but it was goal-line technology that awarded Sergio Aguero his 20th goal of the league season. Just after the hour mark, he fired on frame inside the box, with the ball initially being blocked by a defender before going in. Take a look:

20 goals in the @premierleague season for the 5th season in a row for Sergio Aguero! 💪 pic.twitter.com/0aClZO0ww1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 28, 2019

And that's all she wrote. This was City's most challenging game remaining on the schedule, and Guardiola manages to squeak out a win. Two more victories, and the league title belongs to City.

Fourth place looks like Chelsea's to lose

Chelsea is officially the favorite for fourth place as the team has a two-point lead over fifth-place Arsenal with two games left. Marcos Alonso scored late in the first half for the equalizer, which came after a howler by David de Gea in goal. Look at this:

Marcos Alonso with the equalizer for Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/4AfaCB7AAp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 28, 2019

And that really is a fantastic result for Chelsea with two weeks remaining this season. Can anybody catch them? It probably won't be Arsenal as the Gunners have lost three straight. Chelsea is sitting pretty.

Liverpool makes it look easy vs. Huddersfield

A Naby Keita goal only 15 seconds in was enough for Liverpool, but the Reds went on to score four more times in a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield. Mohamed Salah scored twice to move to 21 goals on the league season, and Sadio Mane added two more to move to 20. Salah and Mane are the first two players in the league to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

The victory had put Liverpool back in first place before being past by City on Sunday.

It was quite the cakewalk for Jurgen Klopp's team with the result never in doubt, especially after the first quarter-minute. Salah continued his lovely recent form, and he showed off some flair with this nifty finish to make it 3-0:

That



man



Mo pic.twitter.com/8c7azmTld4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 26, 2019

Antonio fires Hammers past Spurs

With Champions League semifinal action on Tuesday, Tottenham might have just looked past West Ham. Without Harry Kane, Spurs had only four shots on goal and fell 1-0 to the Hammers. It's a hit to their top-four hopes, but the team is still in third place with a 3-point lead on Chelsea.

Spurs didn't play poorly and almost scored late, but it was this goal from Michail Antonio that carried West Ham to the three points. Note the finish, but the assist from Marko Arnautovic was something else:

GOAL! @WestHamUtd are the first visitors to score at Tottenham's new stadium. pic.twitter.com/cXE7K8IDQ5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2019





Brighton inching closer to safety

While Southampton's draw ensured safety, it never really felt like as of late that they would be relegated. It's come down to Cardiff City and Brighton, and it looks like it will be Brighton that stays up. The club got a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, while Cardiff lost 1-0 to Fulham. As a result, Brighton now leads by four points with six to go. Cardiff is likely going to need to win its last two to have a chance at staying up.

But credit to Brighton who have squeaked out two draws in the last three matches. It's eight draws on the season have made all the difference. One of the worst attacking teams in the league, Brighton has gone seven league games without a win but still look to be safe:

😅 Another step closer to @premierleague safety...



⚽️ Pascal's goal moves us 4⃣ points clear of the bottom three.



📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 27, 2019





Norwich City becomes first promoted team

Norwich City will be back in the Premier League next season. The Canaries earned promotion with a 2-1 win over Blackburn on Saturday, moving the club to 91 points in the EFL Championship table with a game to go. The club can win the title in the Championship with just a draw next time out against Aston Villa, to add to a season where Norwich City returns to the top flight for the first since the 2015-16 season. That's the season in which Leicester City won the Premier League, with Norwich being relegated with Newcastle and Aston Villa.





Top-four race



City got a win at Burnley on Sunday to get back into first place.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Manchester City 36 +68 92 2 Liverpool 36 +64 91 3 Tottenham 36 +29 70 4 Chelsea 36 +21 68 5 Arsenal 36 +20 66 6. Manchester United 36 +13 65

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is running out of time. A loss at Fulham on Saturday might be the nail in the coffin. The bottom three go down to the EFL Championship.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 36 -17 38 17. Brighton 36 -22 35 18. Cardiff City 36 -36 31 19. Fulham* 36 -42 26 20. Huddersfield* 36 -54 14

*Officially relegated