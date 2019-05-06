Premier League table, scores, results: Manchester City enters final matchday with a one-point lead over Liverpool

The Premier League's title fight will come down to the final day of the season. Manchester City beat Leicester City on Monday with an improbable goal, and the team now leads Liverpool by a point with just one game remaining. A win on Sunday will clinch back-to-back titles for Pep Guardiola's club, while Liverpool hopes for a slip-up to secure its first ever Premier League crown.

Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 37.

Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 37



Friday, May 3

Everton 2, Burnley 0

Saturday, May 4

Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 0

Wolves 1, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 3, Cardiff City 2

Liverpool 3, Newcastle 2

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea 3, Watford 0

Huddersfield 1, Manchester United 1

Arsenal 1, Brighton 1



Monday, May 6

Manchester City 1, Leicester City 0

City takes care of business, one win away from title

Vincent Kompany scored an outrageous goal in the 70th minute to hand Manchester City a narrow, tense 1-0 win over Leicester City at the Etihad, catapulting the club back into the top spot with one game to go. Man City couldn't break down the Leicester defense for much of the match despite quality ball movement, so Kompany decided to go for an ambitious effort outside the box that paid off:

Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vz8MbwiJ0a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

That win means City can now go to Brighton on the final matchday on Sunday, with a win guaranteeing them the league title.

Chelsea clinches Champions League spot as Arsenal held

The Blues got three goals in the second half to beat Watford on Sunday and move into sole possession of third place, and with Arsenal's poor 1-1 draw at home to Brighton, the Blues have qualified for next season's Champions League. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz both scored in the matter of a few minutes to put it away, as Chelsea jumped Tottenham into third place.

Coupled with Arsenal's draw, Chelsea has secured a top-four finish and will be in the Champions League next season.

Two goals in a matter of three minutes for Chelsea!#CHEWAT pic.twitter.com/uWIXcjF5hb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 5, 2019

Arsenal fails to get three points

Arsenal really choked at home against a Brighton team playing for nothing but pride. Both teams scored on a penalty kick, but Arsenal led just after nine minutes and looked likely to go on to win. The Gunners had 20 shots and a ton of late chances, yet it couldn't crack Brighton's defense and now finds itself likely out of the top four come season's end. Arsenal would need to win on the last matchday, see Tottenham lose and then make up what is currently a minus-eight goal differential with Spurs.

Manchester United eliminated from UCL contention

Manchester United will not be the in the Champions League next season. Needing to beat Huddersfield to stay in contention for fourth place, United had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the league's worst team. Paul Pogba hit the crossbar late in what was another frustrating performance from the Red Devils.

A goal from Scott McTominay eight minutes in looked to set up a comfortable United victory, but Isaac Mbenza's equalizer on the hour mark saw the hosts take a point. United had 23 shots, seven which of on target, and the club has now just won two of its last 11 games in all competitions. Here's the goal that eliminated United from UCL contention:

DRAMA.



How important a goal could this one by Huddersfield's Isaac Mbenza be in the race for the top four for Manchester United? Stream #HUDMUN here: https://t.co/kQDOBYWMF3 pic.twitter.com/1fsR4aUiW3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 5, 2019

Liverpool living life on the edge

Liverpool escaped Newcastle with a 3-2 win to move back into first place, as Divock Origi scored late to give his team the three points.

The Reds led at 1-0 and 2-1 but conceded equalizers on both occasions, creating a frantic finish. Salah also picked up a head injury that looks potentially quite serious, though the club hasn't commented on his situation just yet.

Here's the winning goal for Liverpool, which came in the 86th minute:

SCENES at St. James' Park!



Liverpool have taken the lead. What DRAMA in the race for the title! pic.twitter.com/S0lm9uZfiR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 4, 2019

Our match recap is here.

Cardiff City goes down

Cardiff City became the final relegated team with its 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace. In 37 league games, Cardiff scored just 32 goals and conceded 69 times. While it was always going to be a challenge to stay safe, the opportunity was there -- but the quality was not. The club now returns to the Championship, where it will try to get promoted back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season.

Spurs stumble on the road

In what's been a wild and injury-filled end to the season for Tottenham, things got a bit crazier on Saturday. Looking to cement a spot in the Champions League potentially with a win, Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and now could find themselves out of the top four.

Spurs had two red cards as Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were sent off in the matter of a six-minute span. It was this 91st-minute goal from Nathan Ake that gave the Cherries all three points, sending Tottenham to its third straight 1-0 defeat:

With Harry Kane still injured, Tottenham hasn't scored in its last three games and has just one goal in the last 467 minutes of action spanning back to mid May.

Top-four race



One more game for the title to be won, while Tottenham needs a point to officially secure a top-four spot.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Manchester City 37 +69 95 2 Liverpool 37 +65 94 3 Chelsea 37 +24 71 4 Tottenham 37 +28 70 5 Arsenal 37 +20 67 6. Manchester United 37 +13 66

Relegation battle

Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff City have been relegated.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 37 -20 38 17. Brighton 37 -22 36 18. Cardiff City* 37 -37 31 19. Fulham* 37 -43 26 20. Huddersfield* 37 -54 15

*Officially relegated