Premier League table, scores, results: Manchester United eliminated from top-four contention; Chelsea into third

The Premier League's second-to-last matchday of the season has been a wild one. Liverpool won on Saturday to get back into first place only to lose Mohamed Salah to injury, while Manchester United is out of top-four contention following a horrific showing at last-place Huddersfield Town on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chelsea is into third place after a crucial victory at home to Watford as Manchester City awaits its game on Monday against Leicester City where it has to win to get back into the top spot.

Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 37.

Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 37



Friday, May 3

Everton 2, Burnley 0

Saturday, May 4

Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 0

Wolves 1, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 3, Cardiff City 2

Liverpool 3, Newcastle 2

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea 3, Watford 0

Huddersfield 1, Manchester United 1

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN



Monday, May 6

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Chelsea into third

The Blues got three goals in the second half to beat Watford on Sunday and move into sole possession of third place. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz both scored in the matter of a few minutes to put it away, as Chelsea jumped Tottenham into third place.

This is a victory that really boosts Chelsea's chances of making the Champions League, and if the Blues win their last game next Sunday against Leicester City, they'll qualify directly for the 2019-20 Champions League group stage.

Two goals in a matter of three minutes for Chelsea!#CHEWAT pic.twitter.com/uWIXcjF5hb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 5, 2019

Manchester United eliminated from Champions League contention

Manchester United will not be the in the Champions League next season. Needing to beat Huddersfield to stay in contention for fourth place, United had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the league's worst team. Paul Pogba hit the crossbar late in what was another frustrating performance from the Red Devils.

A goal from Scott McTominay eight minutes in looked to set up a comfortable United victory, but Isaac Mbenza's equalizer on the hour mark saw the hosts take a point. United had 23 shots, seven which of on target, and the club has now just won two of its last 11 games in all competitions. Here's the goal that eliminated United from UCL contention:

DRAMA.



How important a goal could this one by Huddersfield's Isaac Mbenza be in the race for the top four for Manchester United? Stream #HUDMUN here: https://t.co/kQDOBYWMF3 pic.twitter.com/1fsR4aUiW3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 5, 2019

Liverpool living life on the edge

Liverpool escaped Newcastle with a 3-2 win to move back into first place, as Divock Origi scored late to give his team the three points.

The Reds led at 1-0 and 2-1 but conceded equalizers on both occasions, creating a frantic finish. Salah also picked up a head injury that looks potentially quite serious, though the club hasn't commented on his situation just yet.

Here's the winning goal for Liverpool, which came in the 86th minute:

SCENES at St. James' Park!



Liverpool have taken the lead. What DRAMA in the race for the title! pic.twitter.com/S0lm9uZfiR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 4, 2019

Cardiff City goes down

Cardiff City became the final relegated team with its 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace. In 37 league games, Cardiff scored just 32 goals and conceded 69 times. While it was always going to be a challenge to stay safe, the opportunity was there -- but the quality was not. The club now returns to the Championship, where it will try to get promoted back to the Premier League for the 2020-21 season.

Spurs stumble on the road

In what's been a wild and injury-filled end to the season for Tottenham, things got a bit crazier on Saturday. Looking to cement a spot in the Champions League potentially with a win, Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and now could find themselves out of the top four.

Spurs had two red cards as Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were sent off in the matter of a six-minute span. It was this 91st-minute goal from Nathan Ake that gave the Cherries all three points, sending Tottenham to its third straight 1-0 defeat:

With Harry Kane still injured, Tottenham hasn't scored in its last three games and has just one goal in the last 467 minutes of action spanning back to mid May.

If Chelsea and Arsenal win on Sunday, Tottenham would finish the weekend in fourth place with just a one-point lead over the Gunners entering the final matchday.

Top-four race



City plays on Monday looking to get back into first.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Liverpool 37 +65 94 2 Manchester City 36 +68 92 3 Chelsea 37 +24 71 4 Tottenham 37 +28 70 5 Arsenal 36 +20 66 6. Manchester United 37 +13 66

Relegation battle

Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff City have been relegated.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 37 -20 38 17. Brighton 36 -22 35 18. Cardiff City* 37 -37 31 19. Fulham* 37 -43 26 20. Huddersfield* 37 -54 15

*Officially relegated