Premier League table, scores, results: Tottenham's top-four chances take big hit with loss to Bournemouth

The Premier League's second-to-last matchday of the season kicked off on Friday with Everton's win over Burnley, but it was Saturday's slate that has people buzzing. Tottenham lost 1-0 to Bournemouth as Spurs' Champions League qualification hopes take a hit, while Cardiff City and Liverpool face must-wins later in the day. Cardiff is hoping to stay alive and avoid relegation, while mighty Liverpool hopes it can bounce back from the loss to Barcelona and move back atop the table.

Here's what to know and see about the Premier League's Matchday 37.

Premier League scores, schedule for Matchday 37



Friday, May 3

Everton 2, Burnley 0

Saturday, May 4

Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 0

Wolves 1, Fulham 0

Cardiff City vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. on NBC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea vs. Watford, 9 a.m. on CNBC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Huddersfield vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m. on NBCSN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN and fuboTV (Try for free)



Monday, May 6

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Spurs stumble on the road

In what's been a wild and injury-filled end to the season for Tottenham, things got a bit crazier on Saturday. Looking to cement a spot in the Champions League potentially with a win, Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and now could find themselves out of the top four.

Spurs had two red cards as Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth were sent off in the matter of a six-minute span. It was this 91st-minute goal from Nathan Ake that gave the Cherries all three points, sending Tottenham to its third straight 1-0 defeat:

With Harry Kane still injured, Tottenham hasn't scored in its last three games and has just one goal in the last 467 minutes of action spanning back to mid May.

If Chelsea and Arsenal win on Sunday, Tottenham would finish the weekend in fourth place with just a one-point lead over the Gunners entering the final matchday.

Top-four race



City plays on Monday looking to stay atop the table.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 1 Manchester City 36 +68 92 2 Liverpool 36 +64 91 3 Tottenham 37 +28 70 4 Chelsea 36 +21 68 5 Arsenal 36 +20 66 6. Manchester United 36 +13 65

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is running out of time. They have to win the last two to have any real chance.

POS CLUB GP GD PTS 16. Southampton 37 -20 38 17. Brighton 36 -22 35 18. Cardiff City 36 -36 31 19. Fulham* 37 -43 26 20. Huddersfield* 36 -54 14

*Officially relegated