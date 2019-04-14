Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Arsenal back in top four thanks to Aubameyang winner

Arsenal is back in the top four after its win on Monday over Watford on the road as the Gunners earned their first Premier League win away from home since Feb. 9. It wasn't a convincing performance but a little luck and hustle decided this one with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a crazy winner. Also, Liverpool remains in first place just ahead of Manchester City while Cardiff City looks destined for relegation. Here's what you need to know about the action:

Schedule and scores

Friday, April 12

Newcastle 1, Leicester City 0

Saturday, April 13

Tottenham 4, Huddersfield 0

Bournemouth 5, Brighton 0

Southampton 3, Wolves 1

Fulham 2, Everton 0

Burnley 2, Cardiff City 0

Manchester United 2, West Ham 1



Sunday, April 14

Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 2, Chelsea 0



Monday, April 15

Arsenal 1, Watford 0

Arsenal's hustle makes the difference

The 1-0 win for the Gunners came just at the right time to get back into the top four with a month remaining in the season. Aubameyang turned this one on its head 10 minutes in by simply hustling. Watford passed the ball around at the back, it was played to goalkeeper Ben Foster and the striker put on the pressure and blocked his clearance, sending the ball right into the goal. Take a look:

Boy is that a rough way to lose. What an error at the back, and Arsenal will take it all the way to the bank.

Liverpool keeps its advantage atop the table

The pressure was on the the Reds but it didn't show with a convincing performance. Liverpool controlled the ball, created many more opportunities and always looked like the team that would win on Sunday against Chelsea. It was one of those games that had the feeling of a season-changer, and it very well may be in the end. Settling for a draw here would have shifted City to the strong favorite to win it because the team would have been level with an extra game to be played.

But Klopp's men did it, keeping their dream alive -- and they did it in style. Just look at Mohamed Salah's goal:

THAT MAN MO! pic.twitter.com/I0VNCpNqyi — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 14, 2019

City gets three more points

Manchester City did what it needed in the day's early game with that 3-1 win at Crystal Palace. City got two goals from the in-form Raheem Sterling and then killed it off late with substitute Gabriel Jesus' goal. Here's Sterling's opener:

And that victory sets City up nicely for what is a big week with two matches against Tottenham. First is on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinal (City trails 1-0 after the first leg), and the second is on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Etihad. Both matches will air on fuboTV (Try for free).

Manchester United scores important victory

United entered the day five points back of the top four after a rough little patch, and while Saturday wasn't impressive, they'll take it. The Red Devils did just enough: United earned two penalty kicks and were fortunate to see an early West Ham goal called off for an iffy offsides call. The win moves the team into fifth place, where it sits just two points behind Chelsea for that final Champions League spot.

Pogba scored both of his penalty kicks and now has 13 goals on the season. Here's the winner, which came after a great run from Anthony Martial:

Another Pogba penalty gives @ManUtd the lead in the 80th minute! pic.twitter.com/QGVBxh7ILp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 13, 2019

Cardiff City again furious with the refs

Cardiff City hasn't had a good run with referees as of late. They should have drawn Chelsea a couple weeks back but the Blues were awarded a late goal that was clearly offside. And on Saturday, after two handballs again Burnley and a penalty kick was awarded, ref Mike Dean overturned it. That tough 2-0 loss to Burnley was another missed chance for this team to creep closer to safety.

It's unlikely now that Cardiff will catch Newcastle, Burnley or Southampton, so their really only chance of staying up is to jump Brighton. The result leaves Cardiff City five points back with five games to go. It's not looking good ...

Southampton inches closer to survival

Do you know who deserves a lot of credit? Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. He joined the club in December with the Saints in trouble, and his winning record at 8-5-7 has his team close to being safe. An inspiring 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday has the Saints sitting pretty at eight points clear. They could lose out and they would probably still avoid relegation, with the former RB Leipzig boss turning his new team around, keeping the team up and likely headed for a new, improved contract.

Top-four race

The Gunners are back in the top four, and all eyes shift to second and third with Manchester City hosting Tottenham on Saturday.

Position Club Matches GD Pts 1 Liverpool 34 +57 85 2 Manchester City 33 +64 83 3 Tottenham 33 +30 67 4 Arsenal 33 +26 66 5 Chelsea 34 +21 66 6. Manchester United 33 +19 64

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is still five points back and just five games remain.

Position Club Matches GD Pts 16. Southampton 33 -15 36 17. Brighton 32 -19 33 18. Cardiff City 33 -35 28 19. Fulham* 34 -44 20 20. Huddersfield* 34 -48 14

*Officially relegated