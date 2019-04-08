Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Hazard scores stunning goal as Chelsea moves into third
Chelsea did exactly what it needed to jump firmly into the top four
The Premier League's small weekend slate wrapped up on Monday with Chelsea's crucial 2-0 win over West Ham that put the Blues in third place. Entering the day in fifth, Chelsea dominated and should have won by more, but all that was needed was a quick moment of magic from Eden Hazard in the first half to take all three points and stretch the side's winning streak to four games. Hazard added a second goal in the 90th minute.
The win allowed Chelsea to jump Arsenal and Tottenham for third place.
Schedule and scores
Friday, April 5
Liverpool 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, April 6
Leicester City 4, Huddersfield 1
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0
Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1
Sunday, April 7
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Monday, April 8
Chelsea 2, West Ham 0
Chelsea takes care of business
Chelsea did just what it needed to do to get back into the top four by beating West Ham. It was a strong performance from the Blues with Hazard showing just how important he is. Chelsea had 16 shots (seven on frame) and was able to contain Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson.
Hazard's opener came 24 minutes in, and it's probably the best goal you'll see all week. Take a look at this:
Liverpool beats Southampton with the pressure on
The 3-1 win over Southampton was a fantastic display by the Reds, who were under pressure after conceding early Friday. Mohamed Salah ended his nine-match goal drought, and the timing is perfect with Champions League quarterfinal action against Porto this week.
Salah's goal was Liverpool's third, and it was just an outrageous run and finish. Take a look:
Top-four race
Liverpool is back into first but has played one match more than Manchester City. Chelsea's win knocks Arsenal out of the top four for the time being.
POS
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1.
Liverpool
33
25
7
1
55
82
.2.
Manchester City
32
26
2
4
62
80
3.
Chelsea
33
19
6
7
23
66
4.
Tottenham
32
21
1
10
26
64
5.
Arsenal
32
19
6
7
25
63
6.
Manchester United
32
18
7
7
18
61
Relegation battle
Cardiff City is still five points back with not long to go. Newcastle and Burnley are probably safe.
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
14.
Burnley
33
10
6
17
-20
36
15.
Newcastle
33
9
8
16
-12
35
16.
Brighton
31
9
6
16
-14
33
17.
Southampton
32
8
9
15
-17
33
18.
Cardiff City
32
8
4
20
-33
28
19.
Fulham*
33
4
5
24
-43
17
20.
Huddersfield*
33
3
5
25
-44
14
*Officially relegated
