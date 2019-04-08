Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Hazard scores stunning goal as Chelsea moves into third

The Premier League's small weekend slate wrapped up on Monday with Chelsea's crucial 2-0 win over West Ham that put the Blues in third place. Entering the day in fifth, Chelsea dominated and should have won by more, but all that was needed was a quick moment of magic from Eden Hazard in the first half to take all three points and stretch the side's winning streak to four games. Hazard added a second goal in the 90th minute.

The win allowed Chelsea to jump Arsenal and Tottenham for third place.

Schedule and scores

Friday, April 5

Liverpool 3, Southampton 1



Saturday, April 6

Leicester City 4, Huddersfield 1

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0

Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1



Sunday, April 7

Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, April 8

Chelsea 2, West Ham 0

Chelsea takes care of business

Chelsea did just what it needed to do to get back into the top four by beating West Ham. It was a strong performance from the Blues with Hazard showing just how important he is. Chelsea had 16 shots (seven on frame) and was able to contain Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson.

Hazard's opener came 24 minutes in, and it's probably the best goal you'll see all week. Take a look at this:

What a run and finish from Eden Hazard

Liverpool beats Southampton with the pressure on

The 3-1 win over Southampton was a fantastic display by the Reds, who were under pressure after conceding early Friday. Mohamed Salah ended his nine-match goal drought, and the timing is perfect with Champions League quarterfinal action against Porto this week.

Salah's goal was Liverpool's third, and it was just an outrageous run and finish. Take a look:

THAT MAN MO SALAH!



THAT MAN MO SALAH!

Has he just won it for Liverpool?!

Top-four race

Liverpool is back into first but has played one match more than Manchester City. Chelsea's win knocks Arsenal out of the top four for the time being.

POS Team MP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 33 25 7 1 55 82 .2. Manchester City 32 26 2 4 62 80 3. Chelsea 33 19 6 7 23 66 4. Tottenham 32 21 1 10 26 64 5. Arsenal 32 19 6 7 25 63 6. Manchester United 32 18 7 7 18 61

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is still five points back with not long to go. Newcastle and Burnley are probably safe.

Team MP W D L GD PTS 14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 -20 36 15. Newcastle 33 9 8 16 -12 35 16. Brighton 31 9 6 16 -14 33 17. Southampton 32 8 9 15 -17 33 18. Cardiff City 32 8 4 20 -33 28 19. Fulham* 33 4 5 24 -43 17 20. Huddersfield* 33 3 5 25 -44 14

*Officially relegated