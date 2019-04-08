Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Hazard scores stunning goal as Chelsea moves into third

Chelsea did exactly what it needed to jump firmly into the top four

The Premier League's small weekend slate wrapped up on Monday with Chelsea's crucial 2-0 win over West Ham that put the Blues in third place. Entering the day in fifth, Chelsea dominated and should have won by more, but all that was needed was a quick moment of magic from Eden Hazard in the first half to take all three points and stretch the side's winning streak to four games. Hazard added a second goal in the 90th minute. 

The win allowed Chelsea to jump Arsenal and Tottenham for third place. 

You can watch the Premier League's biggest matches on fuboTV (Try for free). Here's what to know about this recent league action:

Schedule and scores

Friday, April 5
Liverpool 3, Southampton 1

Saturday, April 6
Leicester City 4, Huddersfield 1
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0
Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1

Sunday, April 7
Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, April 8
Chelsea 2, West Ham 0

Chelsea takes care of business

Chelsea did just what it needed to do to get back into the top four by beating West Ham. It was a strong performance from the Blues with Hazard showing just how important he is. Chelsea had 16 shots (seven on frame) and was able to contain Marko Arnautovic and Felipe Anderson. 

Hazard's opener came 24 minutes in, and it's probably the best goal you'll see all week. Take a look at this:

Liverpool beats Southampton with the pressure on

The 3-1 win over Southampton was a fantastic display by the Reds, who were under pressure after conceding early Friday. Mohamed Salah ended his nine-match goal drought, and the timing is perfect with Champions League quarterfinal action against Porto this week. 

Salah's goal was Liverpool's third, and it was just an outrageous run and finish. Take a look:

Top-four race

Liverpool is back into first but has played one match more than Manchester City. Chelsea's win knocks Arsenal out of the top four for the time being. 

POS

Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

PTS

1.

Liverpool

33

25

7

1

55

82

.2.

Manchester City

32

26

2

4

62

80

3.

Chelsea

33

19

6

7

23

66

4.

Tottenham

32

21

1

10

26

64

5. 

Arsenal

32

19

6

7

25

63

6. 

Manchester United

32

18

7

7

18

61

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is still five points back with not long to go. Newcastle and Burnley are probably safe. 

Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

PTS

14. 

Burnley

33

10

6

17

-20

36

15.

Newcastle

33

9

8

16

-12

35

16.

Brighton

31

9

6

16

-14

33

17. 

Southampton

32

8

9

15

-17

33

18.

Cardiff City

32

8

4

20

-33

28

19.

Fulham*

33

4

5

24

-43

17

20.

Huddersfield*

33

3

5

25

-44

14

*Officially relegated

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories