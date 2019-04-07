Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Liverpool back in first place; Arsenal loses to Everton
The Gunners have left the door open for Chelsea against West Ham
The Premier League's small weekend slate saw Liverpool climb back into first place and Arsenal blow a massive chance to boost its top-four chances with a poor showing at Everton on Sunday. Here's the scoreboard, how the races are shaping up and more:
Schedule and scores
Friday, April 5
Liverpool 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, April 6
Leicester City 4, Huddersfield 1
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0
Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1
Sunday, April 7
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Monday, April 8
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. ET
Chelsea can go into top four on Monday after Arsenal loss
With Arsenal's defeat to Everton, the Blues have a crazy-good chance of going into the top four on Monday. This for a team that was left for dead after a poor run of form in which it lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Manchester City in a span of less than two weeks. But since then they have found a bit a stability despite not the most convincing of performances. And against West Ham, a win will take them up to not just fourth, but they would jump Arsenal and Tottenham to go third.
Liverpool takes care of Southampton with the pressure on
The 3-1 win over Southampton was a fantastic display by the Reds, who were under pressure after conceding early Friday. Mohamed Salah ended his nine-match goal drought, and the timing is perfect with Champions League quarterfinal action against Porto this week.
Salah's goal was Liverpool's third, and it was just an outrageous run and finish. Take a look:
Top-four race
Liverpool is back into first but has played one match more than Manchester City. The battle for fourth place is as tight as it can be.
POS
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1.
Liverpool
33
25
7
1
55
82
.2.
Manchester City
32
26
2
4
62
80
3.
Tottenham
32
21
1
10
26
64
4.
Arsenal
32
19
6
7
25
63
5.
Chelsea
32
19
6
7
21
63
6.
Manchester United
32
18
7
7
18
61
Relegation battle
Cardiff City is still five points back with not long to go. Newcastle and Burnley are probably safe.
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
14.
Burnley
33
10
6
17
-20
36
15.
Newcastle
33
9
8
16
-12
35
16.
Brighton
31
9
6
16
-14
33
17.
Southampton
32
8
9
15
-17
33
18.
Cardiff City
32
8
4
20
-33
28
19.
Fulham*
33
4
5
24
-43
17
20.
Huddersfield*
33
3
5
25
-44
14
*Officially relegated
