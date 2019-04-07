Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Liverpool back in first place; Arsenal loses to Everton

The Premier League's small weekend slate saw Liverpool climb back into first place and Arsenal blow a massive chance to boost its top-four chances with a poor showing at Everton on Sunday. Here's the scoreboard, how the races are shaping up and more:

Schedule and scores

Friday, April 5

Liverpool 3, Southampton 1



Saturday, April 6

Leicester City 4, Huddersfield 1

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0

Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1



Sunday, April 7

Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea can go into top four on Monday after Arsenal loss

With Arsenal's defeat to Everton, the Blues have a crazy-good chance of going into the top four on Monday. This for a team that was left for dead after a poor run of form in which it lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Manchester City in a span of less than two weeks. But since then they have found a bit a stability despite not the most convincing of performances. And against West Ham, a win will take them up to not just fourth, but they would jump Arsenal and Tottenham to go third.

Liverpool takes care of Southampton with the pressure on

The 3-1 win over Southampton was a fantastic display by the Reds, who were under pressure after conceding early Friday. Mohamed Salah ended his nine-match goal drought, and the timing is perfect with Champions League quarterfinal action against Porto this week.

Salah's goal was Liverpool's third, and it was just an outrageous run and finish. Take a look:

THAT MAN MO SALAH!



Has he just won it for Liverpool?! pic.twitter.com/rPvmx7wdOw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 5, 2019

Top-four race

Liverpool is back into first but has played one match more than Manchester City. The battle for fourth place is as tight as it can be.

POS Team MP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 33 25 7 1 55 82 .2. Manchester City 32 26 2 4 62 80 3. Tottenham 32 21 1 10 26 64 4. Arsenal 32 19 6 7 25 63 5. Chelsea 32 19 6 7 21 63 6. Manchester United 32 18 7 7 18 61

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is still five points back with not long to go. Newcastle and Burnley are probably safe.

Team MP W D L GD PTS 14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 -20 36 15. Newcastle 33 9 8 16 -12 35 16. Brighton 31 9 6 16 -14 33 17. Southampton 32 8 9 15 -17 33 18. Cardiff City 32 8 4 20 -33 28 19. Fulham* 33 4 5 24 -43 17 20. Huddersfield* 33 3 5 25 -44 14

*Officially relegated