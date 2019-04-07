Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Liverpool back in first place; Arsenal loses to Everton

The Gunners have left the door open for Chelsea against West Ham

The Premier League's small weekend slate saw Liverpool climb back into first place and Arsenal blow a massive chance to boost its top-four chances with a poor showing at Everton on Sunday. Here's the scoreboard, how the races are shaping up and more:

You can watch the Premier League's biggest matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Schedule and scores

Friday, April 5
Liverpool 3, Southampton 1

Saturday, April 6
Leicester City 4, Huddersfield 1
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0
Burnley 3, Bournemouth 1

Sunday, April 7
Everton 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, April 8
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea can go into top four on Monday after Arsenal loss

With Arsenal's defeat to Everton, the Blues have a crazy-good chance of going into the top four on Monday. This for a team that was left for dead after a poor run of form in which it lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Manchester City in a span of less than two weeks. But since then they have found a bit a stability despite not the most convincing of performances. And against West Ham, a win will take them up to not just fourth, but they would jump Arsenal and Tottenham to go third. 

Liverpool takes care of Southampton with the pressure on

The 3-1 win over Southampton was a fantastic display by the Reds, who were under pressure after conceding early Friday. Mohamed Salah ended his nine-match goal drought, and the timing is perfect with Champions League quarterfinal action against Porto this week. 

Salah's goal was Liverpool's third, and it was just an outrageous run and finish. Take a look:

Top-four race

Liverpool is back into first but has played one match more than Manchester City. The battle for fourth place is as tight as it can be.

POS

Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

PTS

1.

Liverpool

33

25

7

1

55

82

.2.

Manchester City

32

26

2

4

62

80

3.

Tottenham

32

21

1

10

26

64

4.

Arsenal

32

19

6

7

25

63

5. 

Chelsea

32

19

6

7

21

63

6. 

Manchester United

32

18

7

7

18

61

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is still five points back with not long to go. Newcastle and Burnley are probably safe. 

Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

PTS

14. 

Burnley

33

10

6

17

-20

36

15.

Newcastle

33

9

8

16

-12

35

16.

Brighton

31

9

6

16

-14

33

17. 

Southampton

32

8

9

15

-17

33

18.

Cardiff City

32

8

4

20

-33

28

19.

Fulham*

33

4

5

24

-43

17

20.

Huddersfield*

33

3

5

25

-44

14

*Officially relegated

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories