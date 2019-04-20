Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Manchester City back in first, Brighton gets huge point

The Premier League races for the title, top four and survival continued on Saturday with a busy day of matches ahead of a crucial day of action on Sunday. Manchester City played Tottenham for the third time in just over a week, a potential relegation candidate eased concerns and one team on the verge of relegation scored a huge point. Here are the scores, schedule and more from this weekend's Premier League action:

Schedule and scores

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 20

Manchester City 1, Tottenham 0

Watford 2, Huddersfield 1

West Ham 3, Leicester Ctiy 2

Fulham 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolves 0, Brighton 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1



Sunday, April 21

Manchester United vs. Everton, 8:30 a.m.

Cardiff City vs. Liverpool, 11 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 22

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

City gets a little revenge to move back into first

After a rough week that included getting eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals by Tottenham, City hosted Spurs again on Saturday and earned a 1-0 win to jump Liverpool and move back into first place in the league. It was an early goal from Phil Foden that proved to be enough in a game where both teams appeared to have tired legs. The goal came off a lovely bit of play that included a header assist from Sergio Aguero. Take a look:

18-year-old Phil Foden scores his first @premierleague goal less than 5 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/IdNPqt97ex — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2019

As a result, City moves back into first by a point and puts the pressure on Liverpool ahead of tomorrow's game with Cardiff City.

Brighton earns potentially valuable draw

After losing to Cardiff midweek, Brighton's five-point lead over the drop zone was reduced to just two. But the southern club managed to go on the road to Wolves and earn a draw that gives this team what could be a very valuable point in the race for survival.

Brighton had zero shots on goal, Wolves had 22 shots overall and the Seagulls just hung on.

👊 Big fist bumps from Ryan and his back four as the whistle goes, onto Tuesday in the capital! #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/4K9hCRgOhb — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 20, 2019

Newcastle safe as Perez shines

Ayoze Perez has his first Premier League hat trick. The Spanish striker scored three times for Newcastle in the 3-1 win over Southampton to move his club 10 points clear of the drop zone and likely cementing their place in the league next season. Newcastle's two-game winning streak has them in 12th place now with 41 points as coach Rafa Benitez has been able to get his team to get the results it needs.

Perez's first goal was quite the hit, splitting defenders to go far post:

GOAL @NUFC! Ayoze Pérez gives Newcastle a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/pdKhosQhn6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 20, 2019

Top-four race



City is back in first, and Liverpool plays on Sunday. The top-four race will also see Arsenal and Man. United with games on Sunday.

Position Club Matches GD Pts 1 Manchester City 34 +65 86 2 Liverpool 34 +57 85 3 Tottenham 34 +29 67 4 Arsenal 33 +26 66 5 Chelsea 34 +21 66 6. Manchester United 33 +19 64

Relegation battle

Cardiff City has a huge chance against Liverpool on Sunday.

Position Club Matches GD Pts 16. Southampton 34 -17 36 17. Brighton 34 -21 34 18. Cardiff City 34 -33 31 19. Fulham* 35 -43 23 20. Huddersfield* 34 -48 14

*Officially relegated