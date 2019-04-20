Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Manchester City back in first, Brighton gets huge point
City bounced back to get a little revenge on Spurs
The Premier League races for the title, top four and survival continued on Saturday with a busy day of matches ahead of a crucial day of action on Sunday. Manchester City played Tottenham for the third time in just over a week, a potential relegation candidate eased concerns and one team on the verge of relegation scored a huge point. Here are the scores, schedule and more from this weekend's Premier League action:
Schedule and scores
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 20
Manchester City 1, Tottenham 0
Watford 2, Huddersfield 1
West Ham 3, Leicester Ctiy 2
Fulham 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolves 0, Brighton 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Sunday, April 21
Manchester United vs. Everton, 8:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free).
Cardiff City vs. Liverpool, 11 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free).
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 22
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free).
City gets a little revenge to move back into first
After a rough week that included getting eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinals by Tottenham, City hosted Spurs again on Saturday and earned a 1-0 win to jump Liverpool and move back into first place in the league. It was an early goal from Phil Foden that proved to be enough in a game where both teams appeared to have tired legs. The goal came off a lovely bit of play that included a header assist from Sergio Aguero. Take a look:
As a result, City moves back into first by a point and puts the pressure on Liverpool ahead of tomorrow's game with Cardiff City.
Brighton earns potentially valuable draw
After losing to Cardiff midweek, Brighton's five-point lead over the drop zone was reduced to just two. But the southern club managed to go on the road to Wolves and earn a draw that gives this team what could be a very valuable point in the race for survival.
Brighton had zero shots on goal, Wolves had 22 shots overall and the Seagulls just hung on.
Newcastle safe as Perez shines
Ayoze Perez has his first Premier League hat trick. The Spanish striker scored three times for Newcastle in the 3-1 win over Southampton to move his club 10 points clear of the drop zone and likely cementing their place in the league next season. Newcastle's two-game winning streak has them in 12th place now with 41 points as coach Rafa Benitez has been able to get his team to get the results it needs.
Perez's first goal was quite the hit, splitting defenders to go far post:
Top-four race
City is back in first, and Liverpool plays on Sunday. The top-four race will also see Arsenal and Man. United with games on Sunday.
|Position
|Club
|Matches
|GD
|Pts
1
Manchester City
34
+65
86
2
Liverpool
34
+57
85
3
Tottenham
34
+29
67
4
Arsenal
33
+26
66
5
Chelsea
34
+21
66
6.
Manchester United
33
+19
64
Relegation battle
Cardiff City has a huge chance against Liverpool on Sunday.
|Position
|Club
|Matches
|GD
|Pts
16.
Southampton
34
-17
36
17.
Brighton
34
-21
34
18.
Cardiff City
34
-33
31
19.
Fulham*
35
-43
23
20.
Huddersfield*
34
-48
14
*Officially relegated
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca are likely a few games away from securing another Spanish league title
-
Juve wins eight straight Serie A title
No team in Serie A has ever done that before
-
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Gunners are coming off a road win and now return home
-
Liverpool vs. Cardiff preview
The Reds hope to take care of business on the road
-
Man. United vs. Everton preview
The Red Devils could use something here to help in its top-four fight
-
MLS scores, schedule
LAFC has won six of seven, while Seattle has won five of six