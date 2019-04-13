Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights: Manchester United gets two Pogba penalty kicks for vital win

The top-four race in the Premier League is heating up, and Sunday could be a pivotal one in the title race with Matchday 34 action continuing. Following Newcastle's important 1-0 win over Leicester on Friday to ease relegation concerns, Southampton and Burnley both are nearly safe after big wins on Saturday. And in the top-four battle, Manchester United was able to use two penalty-kick goals from Paul Pogba to beat West Ham and inch closer to the top four.

Here's what you need to know about the action so far and what's to come:

Schedule and scores

Friday, April 12

Newcastle 1, Leicester City 0

Saturday, April 13

Tottenham 4, Huddersfield 0

Bournemouth 5, Brighton 0

Southampton 3, Wolves 1

Fulham 2, Everton 0

Burnley 2, Cardiff City 0

Manchester United 2, West Ham 1



Sunday, April 14

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET



Monday, April 15

Watford vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ET

Manchester United scores important victory

United entered the day five points back of the top four after a rough little patch, and while Saturday wasn't impressive, they'll take it. The Red Devils did just enough: United earned two penalty kicks and were fortunate to see an early West Ham goal called off for an iffy offsides call. The win moves the team into fifth place, where it sits just two points behind Chelsea for that final Champions League spot.

Pogba scored both of his penalty kicks and now has 13 goals on the season. Here's the winner, which came after a great run from Anthony Martial:

Another Pogba penalty gives @ManUtd the lead in the 80th minute!

Cardiff City again furious with the refs

Cardiff City hasn't had a good run with referees as of late. They should have drawn Chelsea a couple weeks back but the Blues were awarded a late goal that was clearly offside. And on Saturday, after two handballs again Burnley and a penalty kick was awarded, ref Mike Dean overturned it. That tough 2-0 loss to Burnley was another missed chance for this team to creep closer to safety.

It's unlikely now that Cardiff will catch Newcastle, Burnley or Southampton, so their really only chance of staying up is to jump Brighton. The result leaves Cardiff City five points back with five games to go. It's not looking good ...

Southampton inches closer to survival

Do you know who deserves a lot of credit? Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. He joined the club in December with the Saints in trouble, and his winning record at 8-5-7 has his team close to being safe. An inspiring 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday has the Saints sitting pretty at eight points clear. They could lose out and they would probably still avoid relegation, with the former RB Leipzig boss turning his new team around, keeping the team up and likely headed for a new, improved contract.

Top-four race

Manchester United needed three points and got it, but Chelsea has quite the chance on Sunday to beat Liverpool and boost their top-four chances. Arsenal plays a big one on Monday at Watford.

Position Club Matches GD Pts 1 Liverpool 33 +55 82 2 Manchester City 32 +62 80 3 Tottenham 33 +30 67 4 Chelsea 33 +23 66 5 Manchester United 33 +19 64 6 Arsenal 32 +25 63

Relegation battle

Cardiff City is still five points back and just five games remain.

Position Club Matches GD Pts 16. Southampton 33 -15 36 17. Brighton 32 -19 33 18. Cardiff City 33 -35 28 19. Fulham* 34 -44 20 20. Huddersfield* 34 -48 14

*Officially relegated