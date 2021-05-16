west-ham-jesse-lingard.jpg
Getty Images

The final month of the 2020-21 Premier League season is here. Manchester City have clinched the title, but there's still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United sit safely in second but Leicester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.

For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.

RNKCLUBGPWDLGDPTS

1.

Manchester City

36

26

5

5

+47

83

2.

Manchester United

36

20

10

6

+28

70

3.

Leicester City

36

20

6

10

+21

66

4.Chelsea3618108+2264

5.

Liverpool

35

17

9

9

+20

60

6. Tottenham Hotspur3617811+2259
7.West Ham United3617811+1059
8.Everton3516811+456
9.Arsenal3616713+1255

10.

Leeds United

36

16

5

15

+4

53

11.Aston Villa3614715+749

12.

Wolves

36

12

9

15

-14

45

13.Crystal Palace3612816-2144

14.

Southampton

36

12

7

17

-16

43

15.

Burnley

36

10

9

17

-18

39

16.

Newcastle United

36

10

9

17

-19

39

17.

Brighton

36

8

14

14

-5

38

18.

Fulham

36

5

12

19

-24

27

19.

West Brom

35

5

11

19

-36

26

20.

Sheffield United

35

5

2

28

-44

17