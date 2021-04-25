Less than two months remain in the 2020-21 Premier League season. While Manchester City appear to be running away with the title race, there is still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. All matches on NBC and NBC Sports Network can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). Below you'll find the complete standings. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.