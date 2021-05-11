west-ham-jesse-lingard.jpg
Getty Images

The final month of the 2020-21 Premier League season is here. Manchester City have clinched the title, but there is still plenty at stake this season with a handful of teams jostling for a top-four spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester United sit safely in second but Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham all have their eyes on a top-four berth and every game for the rest of the season will impact the race.

For a look at the complete fixture list, click here. Below you'll find the complete standings. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.

RNKCLUBGPWDLGDPTS

1.

Manchester City

35

25

5

4

+46

80

2.

Manchester United

35

20

10

5

+30

70

3.

Leicester City

36

20

6

10

+21

66

4.Chelsea3518107+2364

5.

West Ham United

35

17

7

11

+10

58

6.Liverpool341699+1857
7.Tottenham Hotspur3516811+20
56
8.Everton3416711+455
9.Leeds United3515515050

10.

Arsenal

34

14

7

13

+9

49

11.Aston Villa3414614+848

12.

Wolves

35

12

9

14

-12

45

13.

Crystal Palace

34

11

8

15

-20

41

14.

Newcastle United

35

10

9

16

-19

39

15.

Brighton

35

8

13

14

-5

37

16.

Southampton

34

10

7

17

-20

37

17.

Burnley

34

9

9

16

-16

36

18.

Fulham

34

5

12

17

-20

27

19.

West Brom

34

5

11

18

-34

26

20.

Sheffield United

35

5

2

28

-44

17