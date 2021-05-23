The 2020-21 Premier League season is in the books. Manchester City clinched the title earlier in May, but there was still plenty at stake on the season's final day. Three teams -- Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool -- entered Championship Sunday battling for two Champions League qualification spots. Liverpool and Chelsea took those spots as Leicester faltered against Spurs.

The final table can be found below. The top four positions will head directly to the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22, fifth place heads to 2021-22 Europa League, and 18th, 19th and 20th places are relegated to EFL Championship.