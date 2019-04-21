Premier League title race: Standings, schedule, scores for Manchester City and Liverpool

It's hard to envision the Premier League race being tighter than this. Liverpool has a two-point lead with three games remaining, while Manchester City has four games left. Due to a cup fixture postponing City's game against Manchester United scheduled in March, the race has been uneven when it comes to matches played. But that will change soon with the make-up date set for Wednesday, where a win for City gets them into sole possession of first, and anything else means Liverpool stays in the driver's seat.

Here are the standings and the remaining schedule for both:

Premier League title race standings

Pos. MP PTS GD Liverpool 35 88 +59 2. Man. City 34 86 +65

Remaining schedule



Manchester City

- vs. Tottenham, April 20 (W, 1-0)

- at Manchester United, April 24

- at Burnley, April 28

- vs. Leicester City, May 5

- at Brighton, May 12

Liverpool

- at Cardiff City, April 21 (W 2-0)

- vs. Huddersfield, April 26

- at Newcastle, May 5

- vs. Wolves, May 12

What needs to happen

Both teams have won their last five, so they've shown they can go on a substantial winning streak to end the season. If City wins out, they'll win the league. If Liverpool wins out, they will need City draw at least a game. But what's most likely is for neither team to win out and for the race to get even tighter. There is still a long way to go in what may just be the best Premier League title race ever. Buckle your seat belts.

