Premier League title race: Standings, schedule, scores for Manchester City and Liverpool
Here's how the race is shaping up
It's hard to envision the Premier League race being tighter than this. Liverpool has a two-point lead with three games remaining, while Manchester City has four games left. Due to a cup fixture postponing City's game against Manchester United scheduled in March, the race has been uneven when it comes to matches played. But that will change soon with the make-up date set for Wednesday, where a win for City gets them into sole possession of first, and anything else means Liverpool stays in the driver's seat.
Here are the standings and the remaining schedule for both:
Premier League title race standings
Pos.
MP
PTS
GD
35
88
+59
2. Man. City
34
86
+65
Remaining schedule
Manchester City
- vs. Tottenham, April 20 (W, 1-0)
- at Manchester United, April 24
- at Burnley, April 28
- vs. Leicester City, May 5
- at Brighton, May 12
Liverpool
- at Cardiff City, April 21 (W 2-0)
- vs. Huddersfield, April 26
- at Newcastle, May 5
- vs. Wolves, May 12
What needs to happen
Both teams have won their last five, so they've shown they can go on a substantial winning streak to end the season. If City wins out, they'll win the league. If Liverpool wins out, they will need City draw at least a game. But what's most likely is for neither team to win out and for the race to get even tighter. There is still a long way to go in what may just be the best Premier League title race ever. Buckle your seat belts.
