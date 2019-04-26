Premier League title race, table, schedule, scenarios: Liverpool, Manchester City continue to trade blows
The race for the Premier League title is going down to the wire between Liverpool and the reigning champs
It's hard to envision the Premier League race being tighter than this. Liverpool is leading by two points with two games left, but Manchester City has three matches remaining and can go back into first place on Sunday. Liverpool beat Huddersfield 5-0 on Friday, shifting the pressure back on City, who play at Burnley on Sunday.
Here are the standings and the remaining schedule for both:
Premier League title race standings
|Pos.
|MP
|PTS
|GD
36
91
+64
2. Manchester City
35
89
+67
Remaining schedule
Manchester City
- April 28: at Burnley -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 5: vs. Leicester City -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 12: at Brighton -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
Liverpool
- April 26: 5-0 win over Huddersfield
- May 5: at Newcastle -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 12: vs. Wolves -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
A look at the scenarios
If City wins out, the race is over. If City gets the same amount of points as Liverpool from here on out, the title is also theirs. Because Liverpool and City are so dominant, the most realistic scenario for Liverpool winning it is likely winning the last three and having City stumble to a draw or a loss. But there's no doubt that City is the clear favorite at the moment.
