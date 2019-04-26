Premier League title race, table, schedule, scenarios: Liverpool, Manchester City continue to trade blows

It's hard to envision the Premier League race being tighter than this. Liverpool is leading by two points with two games left, but Manchester City has three matches remaining and can go back into first place on Sunday. Liverpool beat Huddersfield 5-0 on Friday, shifting the pressure back on City, who play at Burnley on Sunday.

Here are the standings and the remaining schedule for both:

Premier League title race standings

Pos. MP PTS GD Liverpool 36 91 +64 2. Manchester City 35 89 +67

Remaining schedule



Manchester City

April 28: at Burnley



May 5: vs. Leicester City

May 12: at Brighton

Liverpool

April 26: 5-0 win over Huddersfield

5-0 win over Huddersfield
May 5: at Newcastle

May 12: vs. Wolves

A look at the scenarios

If City wins out, the race is over. If City gets the same amount of points as Liverpool from here on out, the title is also theirs. Because Liverpool and City are so dominant, the most realistic scenario for Liverpool winning it is likely winning the last three and having City stumble to a draw or a loss. But there's no doubt that City is the clear favorite at the moment.