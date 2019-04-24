Premier League title race, table, schedule, scenarios: Manchester City, Liverpool continue to trade blows

It's hard to envision the Premier League race being tighter than this. With three games to go, Manchester City holds a one-point lead over Liverpool. The race is coming down to the wire. City defeated crosstown rival Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a makeup game from earlier in the season to pull ahead, and if City wins out, the title in theirs.

Here are the standings and the remaining schedule for both:

Premier League title race standings

Pos. MP PTS GD Manchester City 35 89 +67 2. Liverpool 35 88 +59

Remaining schedule



Manchester City

April 24: 2-0 win over Manchester United

2-0 win over Manchester United April 28: at Burnley -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)



at Burnley -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) May 5: vs. Leicester City -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

vs. Leicester City -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) May 12: at Brighton -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

Liverpool

April 21: 2-0 win over Cardiff City

2-0 win over Cardiff City April 26: vs. Huddersfield -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

vs. Huddersfield -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) May 5: at Newcastle -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

at Newcastle -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) May 12: vs. Wolves -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

A look at the scenarios

If City wins out, the race is over. If City gets the same amount of points as Liverpool from here on out, the title is also theirs. Because Liverpool and City are so dominant, the most realistic scenario for Liverpool winning it is likely winning the last three and having City stumble to a draw or a loss. But there's no doubt that City is the clear favorite at the moment.