Premier League title race, table, schedule, scenarios: Manchester City, Liverpool continue to trade blows
The race for the Premier League title is going down to the wire between Liverpool and the reigning champs
It's hard to envision the Premier League race being tighter than this. With three games to go, Manchester City holds a one-point lead over Liverpool. The race is coming down to the wire. City defeated crosstown rival Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a makeup game from earlier in the season to pull ahead, and if City wins out, the title in theirs.
Here are the standings and the remaining schedule for both:
Premier League title race standings
|Pos.
|MP
|PTS
|GD
35
89
+67
2. Liverpool
35
88
+59
Remaining schedule
Manchester City
- April 24: 2-0 win over Manchester United
- April 28: at Burnley -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 5: vs. Leicester City -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 12: at Brighton -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
Liverpool
- April 21: 2-0 win over Cardiff City
- April 26: vs. Huddersfield -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 5: at Newcastle -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
- May 12: vs. Wolves -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
A look at the scenarios
If City wins out, the race is over. If City gets the same amount of points as Liverpool from here on out, the title is also theirs. Because Liverpool and City are so dominant, the most realistic scenario for Liverpool winning it is likely winning the last three and having City stumble to a draw or a loss. But there's no doubt that City is the clear favorite at the moment.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
City back in first after beating United
The Manchester derby goes to the Cityzens after scoring twice in the second half to take all...
-
Arsenal vs. Wolves preview
The Gunners need to bounce back after a loss to Crystal Palace
-
Manchester United vs. City preview
City has a chance to enter the final three games of the season in first place
-
Real Madrid vs. Getafe preview
Los Blancos are hoping to end the season with a string of wins
-
Ibra helps nervous boy before game
The Galaxy forward reminded the young boy to enjoy the moment before escorting him onto the...
-
Leaked Juve jersey ditches stripes
The Italian club could be making a big change ahead of next season