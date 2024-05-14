The final week of Premier League play is full of high-stakes action, including Manchester City's 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday that re-asserted their claim as the favorites to win the title.

City will now head into the final day with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, but both teams will require results in their respective games against West Ham and Everton to clinch top spot by the final whistle. It will not be the only race at play on Sunday, with berths in the UEFA Europa League and Conference League on the line, as well as a final death knell in the relegation race to be rung.

Here's a look at the scenarios at play in the Premier League on championship Sunday.

The race for the title

TEAM M W D L GF GA GD POINTS 1. Manchester City 37 27 7 3 93 33 +60 88 2. Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 26 +61 86

City and Arsenal remain in the title race on Sunday, but the reigning champions enter the season finale with an 83.5% chance of lifting the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, per Opta. Here's a look at the scenarios each team needs to finish atop the table on the final day of the season.

Manchester City

A win against West Ham

A tie or loss against West Ham plus an Arsenal tie or loss against Everton

Arsenal

A win against Everton plus a Manchester City tie or loss to West Ham

Qualifying for Europe

TEAM M W D L GF GA GD POINTS 5. Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 6 12 71 61 +10 63 6. Newcastle United 36 17 6 13 79 57 +22 57 7. Chelsea 36 16 9 11 73 61 +12 57 8. Manchester United 36 16 6 14 52 56 -4 54

Tottenham Hotspur are officially out of the running for the UEFA Champions League, but they are the favorites for a berth in next season's UEFA Europa League with a 95.4% chance to finish fifth. Chelsea and N ewcastle United are still in the hunt, though, with a 2.7% and 1.9% chance, respectively. Chelsea and Newcastle need wins on Wednesday, when they respectively face Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United, to stay in the hunt. Manchester United, meanwhile, can enter the competition if they win the FA Cup.

Here's a look at what each team needs in the battle for a Europa League berth.

Tottenham Hotspur

A win or draw against Sheffield United if Chelsea and/or Newcastle win on Wednesday

A loss to Sheffield United plus a Chelsea draw or loss to Bournemouth and a Newcastle win or loss Brentford if Chelsea and Newcastle win on Wednesday

Newcastle United

A win against Manchester United on Wednesday and a win against Brentford plus a Tottenham loss to Sheffield

Chelsea

A win against Brighton on Wednesday and a win against Bournemouth plus a Tottenham loss to Sheffield

Manchester United

Win the FA Cup against Manchester City on May 25

This group of teams are also in the running to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League, as are Manchester United. Newcastle and Chelsea are basically neck-and-neck in this race -- the former have a 47.6% chance to land in sixth place, while the former sits at 45.5%. United's chances of qualifying for European competition sit at a paltry 2.6%, but the race will go to the final day nonetheless -- even with Newcastle, Chelsea and United playing on Wednesday. Here's how the Conference League race will shake out.

Newcastle United

Wins against Manchester United and Brentford

Equalling or bettering Chelsea's points haul this week

Chelsea

Wins against Brighton and Bournemouth plus a goal difference advantage over Newcastle if they win out or Newcastle drop points

Bettering Newcastle and United's points haul this week

Manchester United

Bettering Newcastle and Chelsea's points haul this week

Avoiding the drop

TEAM M W D L GF GA GD POINTS 17. Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29 18. Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26

Though it seems that way, the relegation battle technically isn't over just yet. While Sheffield United and Burnley are already on their way back down to the Championship, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest are duking it out to avoid relegation. The scenario favors the latter thanks to their goal difference. Here's a look at the relegation scenarios.

Nottingham Forest

A win or draw against Burnley

Lose to Burnley as long as they maintain the goal difference advantage over Luton Town

Luton Town