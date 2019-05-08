Premier League title scenarios for Manchester City, Liverpool: Every possible outcome for Championship Sunday

There will be 10 Premier League games played on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET as the season wraps up, and all eyes will be on what happens with Manchester City at Brighton and Liverpool vs. Wolves. City and Liverpool are fighting for the Premier League title, with the former leading by just a point entering the final day of the season.

So what has to happen for either team to win it? Here are all nine possible scenarios for Sunday based on whether the teams win, lose or draw. You can watch both matches on Sunday on fuboTV (Try for free).

Premier League title scenarios

Man City Liverpool Premier League title winner Win Win Manchester City Win Draw Manchester City Win Lose Manchester City Draw Win Liverpool Draw Draw Manchester City Draw Lose Manchester City Lose Win Liverpool Lose Draw Manchester City* Lose Lose Manchester City

*Note: If City loses by five goals and Liverpool draws, Liverpool would win the title.

As you can see, City would win in seven of the nine scenarios. For both teams, it's rather straight forward. If City wins at Brighton, they win the title. For Liverpool, the Reds need to win and have City draw or lose to Brighton.

CBS Sports will be providing live updates of the action starting at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Be sure to come back and join us.