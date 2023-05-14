Manchester City are marching closer to clinching the Premier League title after defeating Everton 3-0 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Excellence from Ilkay Gundogan pushed the team forward as the midfielder was involved in all three goals, scoring two and assisting Erling Haaland for the other. With the victory, City are now on 85 points with three matches remaining as Arsenal were blown out 3-0 by Brighton at the Emirates.

In control of their own destiny, City can lift the title as early as Saturday, May 19th if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest or on Sunday, May 20th with a victory over Chelsea. The clubs have been neck and neck all season but City's recent head-to-head win over the Gunners could prove to be just enough to establish their Premier League supremacy.

Behind 36 league goals in 33 matches from Haaland, City have been a tough side to slow down and they're now undefeated in 22 consecutive matches in all competitions. After losing to Brighton, the Gunners are still four points behind City on 81 but have played 36 games compared to City's 35. The maximum amount of points that Arsenal can pick up is now 87 compared to City's max of 94.

Current Premier League top two

Place Name MP W D L GD P 1 Manchester City 35 27 4 4 61 85 2 Arsenal 36 25 6 5 41 81

Upcoming Premier League title race games

Saturday, May 20

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 24

Brighton vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET

Title Race Scenarios

If Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest: Manchester City will seal the title before taking the pitch against Chelsea. A draw or a victory by the Gunners will at least see the race go into Sunday.

If City defeat Chelsea: The title is theirs. On 88 points, that will be a place where Arsenal can't catch them in the table and get the added luxury of winning the title in their home stadium. A draw would be enough if Arsenal draw against Forest while a loss won't be enough to lift the title without help from Arsenal.

If City lose to Chelsea: Assuming that Arsenal win their game, all eyes will again be on the City vs. Brighton game in this scenario. City would be able to still win the title with a victory but if Arsenal close the gap to one point ahead of that game, a draw won't be enough. This is why the best option for City is to keep their unbeaten streak going by defeating Chelsea to lift the title.



