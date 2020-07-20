There is not long to go now in the Premier League with most teams having two games remaining and some having one. Liverpool and Manchester City have both officially qualified for the Champions League, with the latter having done so after winning their UCL ban appeal. That means there are two spots available through the league with less than a week to go in the season. Leicester City appears to be on the verge of losing its spot on the top four and may need to beat Manchester United on the final matchday to qualify, while the Red Devils can move into third place this week with a win over West Ham. Here's what to know:

Here's a look at the table and what to know about the race for the top four.

Race for Europe

Places 1-4 qualify for UCL, while 5-6 go to the Europa League.

Liverpool, 93 points Manchester City, 75 points Chelsea, 63 points Leicester City, 62 points* Manchester United, 62 points Tottenham, 58 points* Wolves, 56 points

*Leicester and Spurs have one game left while the others have two.

Who would be in now?

As it stands, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Leicester are on pace to finish in the top four. Man United and Tottenham currently occupy the Europa League spots and are in UCL contention, while Wolves still has a chance.

Remaining schedule for top-four contenders

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, July 20

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Manchester United vs. West Ham, 1 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 (Decision Day)

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 11 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.