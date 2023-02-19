The title race in the Premier League has been a fascinating one but over the past few weeks the battle for Champions League spots is also taking shape with Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle United all in contention. It's a trio of clubs who haven't tasted success in years so just finishing in the top four will be transformative for recruitment during the summer.

Manchester United have taken a lead on securing one of the spots as the Red Devils are undefeated in their last four matches due to excellence from Marcus Rashford. Erik ten Hag has changed the club around and with bids coming in from prospective new owners, this season feels like a platform for Manchester United to get back to being title contenders.

Tottenham have been a team prone to roller coaster performances but a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday combined with Newcastle United going winless in their last four matches and losing 2-0 to Liverpool on Saturday has seen the London club jump back into fourth place.

After losing to Leicester City and AC Milan, Antonio Conte made the bold decision of moving Heung-Min Son and Ivan Persic to the bench for Ben Davies and Richarlison. He was quickly rewarded with goals from Emerson Royal and Son to secure a shifting victory in the top-four race. But while Manchester United has all but secured their place in the top four, who will win out when it comes to Tottenham vs. Newcastle United?

Here's a look at the current table:

Top six

Place Club Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points Goal Difference 1 Arsenal 23 17 3 3 54 +28 2 Manchester City 24 16 4 4 52 +36 3 Manchester United 24 15 4 5 49 +13 4 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 3 8 42 +9 5 Newcastle United 23 10 11 2 41 +20 6 Fulham 24 11 5 8 38 +5

Tottenham's improvement

Despite their inconsistencies, Spurs are slowly climbing the table which didn't seem realistic after dropping crucial games to Arsenal and Manchester City in mid-January. But with four clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions, the defense has powered the team to better performances even without Hugo Lloris in net due to injury. Now with Cristian Romero back in the fold and the signing of Pedro Porro pushing Royal to new highs, things have looked sharper with the Brazilian scoring two goals in his last five appearances after scoring none in his previous 63 with the club.

Blips can make Tottenham seem like a club in crisis, as can the uncertainty around Harry Kane and Conte's contracts, but looking at the full picture, they're right where they should be at this stage of the season. Spurs have played one more fixture than the Magpies, but when the majority of the squad is available, the team has gotten the results that they need.

Conte is pushing the right buttons as Son has scored off the bench after being taken out of the starting XI due to form and the duo of Oliver Skipp and Pape Sarr has shined to fill in for the injured Rodrigo Bentancur. Conte would likely sign a long-term contract if the team secures a Champions League place and as of late, the team seems like they want him to say with the rebounds that they have had since a poor result to Leicester City.

The defense can't do it all for Newcastle

Looking at Eddie Howe's side, despite having the third-best goal difference in the league, they're now sitting in fifth place. Their 15 goals allowed are the fewest by a fair margin but only scoring 35 goals this season, the attack has been middling at best. While Allan Saint-Maximin is finally healthy, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have gone cold and Miguel Almiron can't lead the attack on his own.

With Nick Pope suspended for the EFL Cup final after using his hands to smother a ball outside of the box against Liverpool, Howe will need to ensure that morale doesn't drop if the team loses to Manchester United with Loris Karius in net.

The next few weeks are a critical time in Newcaslte's season facing Manchester City, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest in their next three league matches. Poor performances in a couple of those matches could see a Champions League spot, which seemed likely, to slip away and even open the door for Fulham. The team's lack of scoring has already caused them to draw 11 matches and if those could turn into victories, this team would be in the race for much more.

Verdict

Despite the strength of the Newcastle starting XI, Tottenham's depth will make the difference over the remainder of the season. Arnuat Danjuma and Porro have yet to make an impact in the league but both are available to step in when needed. The attack of the Magpies is a concern and after the starters, the team's lack of depth shows in a big way.

They added Anthony Gordon from Everton during the January transfer window but he isn't a natural goal scorer. If Isak can't find form, the business end of the season will prove to be tough for Howe's men. This is where Conte's experience will help pull Spurs ahead.