Transfer deadline day: Live updates on the Premier League moves of Manchester United, City, Arsenal, Chelsea and others
Here's what to know with the transfer window closing on Thursday
The summer transfer window in the Premier League closes weeks earlier than in years past, and as a result, transfer deadline day is Thursday. At 12 p.m. ET the window closes, and Premier League clubs will no longer be able to sign players until the winter window, but they can send players out on loan until the end of the month.
Will the big clubs in England like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City be busy on the final day? Chelsea already made a big splash on Wednesday by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga of Athletic Bilbao after losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. Do they have any moves left to make? Will Tottenham finally sign a player? CBS Sports will have you covered with live updates starting on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. ET.
Live transfer rumor and deadline updates:
