Premier League transfer deadline day, takeaways: Everton dip into Barcelona well, Spurs make history by standing pat

The summer transfer window in the Premier League closed on Thursday after a flurry of moves were announced before the 12 p.m. ET deadline in the United States. Everton and Fulham made some big moves, while Tottenham made history. We have you covered with that, plus the biggest storylines and moves of the day.

The big news really began on Wednesday, as Chelsea made a big splash by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga of Athletic Bilbao after losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid.

Everton makes big splash by signing two Barcelona players

Everton made three big late transfers, going after an established Brazilian and then two Barcelona players. First it was Bernard, a highly-rated midfielder who many expected at a top league years ago. Though just 25, he has 14 caps for Brazil.

Everton then landed two quality players from Barcelona, the first being defender Yerry Mina who starred at the World Cup. The young Colombia is talented and fantastic in the air, adding some talent to that Everton backline.

❗ [LATEST NEWS] Agreement with @Everton for the transfer of Yerry Minahttps://t.co/YMyWm4thOR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2018

Midfielder Andre Gomes, who starred at Valencia before moving to Barcelona, also joined on loan. The player has talked about his issues with depression and a lack of confidence since arriving at Barca, so this change for him could prove beneficial. When in form, he's a creative, quick-thinking midfielder who can make an impact as a goal scorer or assist man.

Problems at Manchester United?

Manchester United didn't add anybody late, and the transfer window was certainly a buzzkill for many fans. Linked with Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann and others, Jose Mourinho's bunch came away with a good midfielder in Fred and not much else. And it seems as if the players expected more.

Alexis Sanchez wanted more from Manchester United in this transfer window.



Full story: https://t.co/qrM7uUaue7 pic.twitter.com/M26ONDAfRo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 9, 2018

Tottenham makes history, but not in a good way

Spurs become the first club to not sign a player in the Premier League summer transfer window since it was introduced in 2003. They added absolutely nobody. Sure, the team has some fantastic players and should be in the top-four fight again, but this can't make the fans happy.

Manchester City invests in another young prospect

This is a move that likely won't pay off for at least a few years, but Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City (owned by City Football Group) to Manchester City is one I like. The young attacker is creative, and was featured by Australia at the World Cup and has a bright future. He's probably not ready to step out of the shadow and become a City superstar, but he could become a big contributor for this team down the road.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Daniel Arzani from @MelbourneCity! #mancity pic.twitter.com/55SoNc8qRK — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 9, 2018

Five underrated summer transfers

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal): The former Sampdoria player and Uruguay international is a little bulldog in the middle of the pitch. A defensive midfielder who can play more centrally, he's been in Italy since 2013 where he has impressed big time. He could be the rock in the middle of the pitch for the Gunners and will likely be an automatic starter.

Florin Andone (Brighton): I really like this move. The Romanian striker is talented but has struggled with a lack of guys around him to feed him the ball. When in form, he can be a 15-goal guy for you. He had 21 in the Segunda for Cordoba in 2015-16, and then he had 12 in his first season for Deportivo La Coruna two seasons ago. He struggled a bit last season and had a couple injury issues, but he is a low-risk transfer that could prove to be massive in the battle for survival.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool): It's not a headline-stealing move by any means, but I love this. I have always rated Shaqiri, even with his struggles at Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, but the former Basel man is a star. He did well at Stoke and deserved this move to Anfield, though he'll likely just be a backup and start some cup matches. But he provides depth, is super creative and he can be a key for this team.

Jack Wilshere (West Ham): The talent is there for the former England international. He struggled with injuries at Arsenal after a brilliant start to his career, and now he's in East London with the Hammers where he'll likely be an immediate starter. If he is healthy, he can be the engine of this team, revive his career and return to the England squad.

Joao Moutinho (Wolves): He's such a leader in the middle of the field and is a bargain for Wolves, joining from AS Monaco for around $6 million. With so many young guys around him, he'll be huge for this team to control the ball, mentor Ruben Neves and give this team stability in the middle of the park. Wolves have more than enough to stay in the top flight.

Relive our transfer deadline day live blog

If the live blog does not load, click here.