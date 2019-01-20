Premier League transfers: One player Liverpool, Manchester United, City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs should sign

We are more than halfway through January, and there are two weeks left in the winter transfer window. Some teams won't make any moves (see Tottenham's 2018 summer), but others will look to find that transfer that pushes them over the top in pursuit of a trophy. So, here is a move for each of the top six in the Premier League to make with the second half of the season underway.

Liverpool

Another striker -- Jamie Vardy of Leicester City. I prefer Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton, but he's on loan from Benfica and that would make any potential move difficult and unlikely. Jimenez, a Mexican international, has never really lived up to the hype that earned him a move to Atletico Madrid from America, but he's got six league goals this season and is a team player. Vardy, on the other hand, is the face of Leicester, and while the Foxes probably wouldn't let him go, anybody could be had for a price. This is more about the concern I have with Liverpool's depth at the striker position. This team doesn't really have a glaring need, but finding someone who can step in as the No. 9 behind Roberto Firmino would be smart. Daniel Sturridge no longer cuts it, and Vardy would be the ideal guy to step in for Firmino and start from time to time.

Manchester City

Full-back Ricardo of Leicester City. (Poor Leicester with two people gone if this were to come true.) The Portuguese player has impressed with the Foxes this season and is second in the Premier League in tackles. He's quick, smart on the ball and knows how to get forward. He sounds like just the guy for City, especially with the injuries the team has had at the back. While Danilo and Kyle Walker are quality, having depth has never stopped a Pep Guardiola-led City from boosting the squad.

Tottenham

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace. While striker may be the more pressing issue with Harry Kane being injured and Heung-min Son playing with South Korea in the Asian Cup, the England U-21 defender has been one of the surprises of the season. He's fast, strong and full of potential. Though Spurs have Kieran Trippier on the right, he has been inconsistent at times and could use some relief. Bissaka is more of a future player to consider, but snapping him up now before his stock gets too high would be smart.

Chelsea

Striker Gonzalo Higuain of Milan. This is the move that feels like it's going to happen, and, according to reports, there's a chance this goes down in January. When you consider the Blues have gotten just 14 goals from pure strikers this season, it's a cause for concern. Even to the point where Eden Hazard has been played regularly as a false nine, which hasn't always worked (see Saturday's 2-0 loss at Arsenal). Higuain makes perfect sense as a guy who can sit in the box and put goals away consistently. He did it for Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, and he could do it again in the Premier League to help Chelsea hold on to fourth place.

Arsenal

Central defender Gary Cahill of Chelsea. Arsenal has had so many injuries in the back. Laurent Koscielny has been rushed back from injury and is coming along, scoring in the win against Chelsea. But with Cahill having a foot out the door, Arsenal would be smart to add to its depth. Cahill is no longer the player he once was, but he would certainly be more consistent than Shkodran Mustafi. Arsenal's trouble isn't in attack, it's at the back.

Manchester United

Central defender Mamadou Sakho of Crystal Palace. The perspective on Man. United has changed greatly since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival. The problem has always been at the back, and it's still a concern, but the stability in the midfield has helped that quite a bit. However, when you look at the 11 saves David de Gea had to make in the win over Spurs earlier in the month, it shows you that defensively things still aren't where they need to be. The former PSG and Liverpool man has had his issues, but he's bigger, stronger and better than Eric Bailly. He'd be a good fit to come in right away and start.

You can watch Premier League action on fuboTV (Try for free).