Around the Premier League, teams have gotten the summer off and running making big transfers left and right. From Arsenal being on the verge of adding Declan Rice and having already snagged Kai Havertz from Chelsea to Manchester United's acquisition of Mason Mount, teams have been quite active on the transfer market. But with just over a month until the new season gets underway, each team that isn't Manchester City has a hole or two that needs to be filled if they want to set themselves up for optimal success.

Some teams certainly need more than others but we took on the task of trying to identify what needs to be done to bump up some team's transfer grades before the season is underway. From A-W we took a look at each team and here's what they need:

Arsenal: One more forward

Arsenal have probably done the lot by the start of July. Havertz is an intriguing replacement for the Bayer Leverkusen-bound Granit Xhaka, not a true midfielder but certainly a player who can offer more in the penalty area, while at the time of writing Rice and Jurrien Timber were due for medicals before the end of the week. That adds an elite midfielder and a promising, versatile defender. Mikel Arteta's side might well have reached the level where they cannot do much to improve their hopes of challenging Manchester City: their best bets are that they stay fully fit and the champions wobble.

If there were one addition to be made, though, it might just be another forward to provide another gamechanger, one who could either back up Bukayo Saka (and best of luck finding an elite talent who would commit to that role) or a center forward who could allow Gabriel Jesus to get minutes wide on the right. Considering that Reiss Nelson has just signed a new contract and Emile Smith Rowe has been told he can't go, even that move does not seem like an absolute necessity.

Aston Villa: A true anchoring midfielder

You cannot question the depth of talent in Aston Villa's midfield with Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz all winning the club's player of the month award before the latter claimed the prize for the season. Add captain John McGinn, fresh from signing a new deal, and there are all sorts of progressive options for Unai Emery.

What they could do with, however, is someone to mop up behind all the dynamism. It is perhaps no surprise that Villa are among the clubs in the mix for USA captain Tyler Adams, a player who impressed in anchoring Leeds before last season came to an early, injury-enforced end.

Bournemouth: Support for Dominick Solanke

While the Cherries were able to avoid relegation, the only reason that they were able to accomplish that feat was due to Solanke's 13 goal contributions, his highest tally in the Premier League so far. It was a season of growth for the 25-year-old4 striker, but to avoid relegation again, they'll need more this season.

It's clear that Bournemouth want more from the team to improve by hiring Andoni Iraola to push their playstyle forward but adding in more attackers around Solanke is key. With the push to improve, adding more finishers around him can help ease pressure and make the team more dangerous overall.

Brentford: A short-term forward option

This might already have been a key focus for Thomas Frank even before Ivan Toney was handed a nine month ban from English football, one which means he will miss the bulk of the 2023-24 season. Brentford don't become a bad side without their talismanic forward – he played no part in victories over Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City last season – but they will surely miss the physicality and shrewd running of one of the Premier League's best strikers. There are plenty of talented forwards in the Bees' ranks but a more direct option through the middle would doubtless help.

Brighton: David Raya

Everything about what Brighton did last season to secure Europa League soccer was impressive but one place where the team fell short of expectations was between the sticks. Utilizing the duo of Robert Sanchez and David Button during the season, Roberto De Zerbi made the switch as Button did more with the ball at his feet to assist with buildup. While that's a valuable skill, it doesn't mean that it will be enough to make Button an above-average keeper while also taking part in Europe.

With Raya already coming close to moving to Tottenham, European soccer could be enough to convince him to move to Brighton while also shifting the club's transfer strategy more in line with new European expectations by bringing in an established player who will still have sell on value in the future.

Burnley: A certified goal scorer

Burnley were one of the top-scoring teams in the Championship last season but it was due to Vincent Kompany getting goals from all over the pitch, something that's easier said than done in the top flight. The biggest question for newly promoted teams is always where will the goals come from and the Clarets are no different. Add in that Nathan Tella, the team's top scorer with 17 goals last season, is technically under contract with Southampton and it only leads to more questions.

Chelsea: Someone to put the ball in the net

No one at Stamford Bridge needs reminding that the real issue last season came in the opposition penalty area with Chelsea scoring 38 goals in as many Premier League games, a tally that only just put them ahead of Erling Haaland's personal tally. The real question is whether Nicolas Jackson is the best answer they have to the problem … though they did add Christopher Nkunku as well.

Jackson is a €30 million pickup who ended last season in rich form for Villarreal, he fits the model of tying young talent to long-term deals but like Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana, Jackson doesn't profile as a guaranteed hit.

Crystal Palace: A right back

With Roy Hodgson confirmed to coach for another season – stop me if you've heard that one before – the Eagles have plenty of attacking talent to trouble teams even after shedding some midfielders during the summer. The duo of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise can strike fear into defenders but they have to get involved in defending more than they should need due to Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward still being the top options on the right. While Chris Richards can offer cover there in a pinch, he may be needed centrally depending on what happens with other defenders making an upgrade on the position a priority.

Everton: An attacking spark

Maybe more than any club, it is not really about what Everton do to their first-team squad that matters most, though adding some quality would really help. Sean Dyche diagnosed the problem quite effectively when the Toffees clung to survival on the final day of last season, the manager calling for a total mentality change at Goodison Park. No one player can bring that but perhaps a more swaggering attacker that gets supporters off their seats might encourage the club as a whole to look up more frequently than down.

Fulham: A secondary creative midfielder

One of the most surprising success stories of Fulham's promotion back to the Premier League was the performance of Andreas Periera. The attacking midfielder produced four goals and six assists while also taking the lions share of set plays for the team. Willian was able to fill the role as a secondary producer but with the 34-year-old expected to leave this summer, it leaves a creative deficit in the squad.

Adding in that Manor Solomon has also departed and a lot of pressure will be on Harry Wilson in the upcoming season. While Wilson is a talented player, a lot of his creative contributions have come from set play scenarios but an additional winger or wide midfielder will go a long way to push the Cottagers to the next level.

Liverpool: An authoritative midfielder

Alexis Mac Allister is a great start but Liverpool's midfield didn't even look two-man last season as Thiago battled for form and Fabinho seemed to hit a veteran wall. Their first new man through the door is versatile enough to fit in around anyone else but what Jurgen Klopp could probably do with most of all is a player who can either usurp or at least rival Fabinho, an anchoring presence who can drop into the backline and free up Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to get into advanced positions.

Luton Town: A little bit of everything

The Hatters have an amazing promotion story and it's great for them to be in the Premier League but this is a team that could use upgrades all over the pitch after completing the journey to the top flight. Record signing Carlton Morris will continue to lead the line after scoring 20 goals in the Championship but after him, the team has a lot of holes to fill. It likely begins with figuring out who their keeper will be after opting to not sign Ethan Horvath from Nottingham Forest but when you look through the roster, staying in the Premier League could be a struggle. There is hope as Huddersfield Town were able to avoid relegation with a similar squad but so far only Mads Andersen and Chiedozie Ogbene have joined.

Manchester City: Finish adding Josko Gvardiol

After winning the treble, if there's a team that doesn't have a clear need it's Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan has moved on but Mateo Kovacic will do a good job replacing a lot of what he brought to midfield. Similarly to year two of Jack Grealish, there is reason to expect good things out of Kalvin Phillips in the upcoming season and even young players like Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer will take on larger roles. If City are able to complete the signing of Josko Gvardiol, what's left to do for the best team in the world?

Manchester United: Someone to lead the line

The difference between Manchester United and the Premier League's top two last season is blindingly apparent in one column of the final table, showing that Erik ten Hag's side scored 58 times, 30 fewer than Arsenal and 36 than Manchester City. That is quite the dropoff in a campaign where Marcus Rashford burst back into life, hitting levels of form that he can't be realistically expected to repeat next campaign.

Similar leaps from Antony and Jadon Sancho would help cut the gap. United don't necessarily need a Haaland in their side if they can spread the goals around like Arsenal did but that means having a center forward who can draw the best out of those around him. It seems that that won't be Harry Kane but really the Spurs striker would be the perfect option.

Newcastle United: Depth in attack

The Magpies have done a lot right in their squad rebuild to be able to accelerate their return to Champions League soccer. But with more games to play this coming season, injury concerns for Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson come into play. While there is depth for these positions in Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, and Jacob Murphy, a long-term injury can still leave Eddie Howe without a clear replacement in his attack. This is why last season Chris Wood had to be brought in on a loan on short notice. Being able to avoid emergency January transfers is always the goal but even after adding Sandro Tonali, more is needed.

Nottingham Forest: Dean Henderson

The Tricky Trees are stuck in the middle of a transfer conundrum as Manchester United are moving on from David De Gea but if a new keeper isn't added, there's a chance that Henderson could stay with the Red Devils to compete for a starting position. Even if Henderson is allowed to leave, United could ask for quite a fee knowing what Henderson can do. If Henderson doesn't leave, Forest will need to find a new keeper making things quite tricky. Even Keylor Navas is likely to move to a new club making things even more difficult for the club.

Sheffield United: One of the Manchester City loanees

That there are already "conversations" underway between both clubs for the services of Tommy Doyle indicates how eager Paul Heckingbottom is to keep hold of the Manchester City prospects who aided his side's promotion push last season. Doyle seems somewhat more attainable on a permanent basis than James McAtee and the former established himself as a favorite among supporters as the 2022-23 season wore on.

"I have spoken to Sheffield United," Doyle said earlier this month. "We have had conversations. I still need to have conversations with City and to see what they want with me. When I spoke to Sheffield United it was more congratulations on being here and good luck with the tournament."

Tottenham: Defenders and a clear direction

The entire summer for Spurs is dependent on if Kane will stay or go. If he stays for another season, while Daniel Levy would miss out on extracting top value for the striker, the attack will also be in good hands with James Maddison now pulling the strings in midfield. Without Kane, a winger or striker would be needed but no matter what new defenders need to be added to the side. Destiny Udogie will already join to help reinforce the wide areas but centrally strength is needed.

Micky van de Ven is the man in demand currently as Spurs are in talks with Wolfsburg for a potential addition of the defender. Bringing speed to the club centrally, he can help Ange Postecoglu create a more mobile squad to push for improvement this coming season.

West Ham: A midfielder that brings balance

This summer will almost certainly see captain Declan Rice depart for a package around the £100 million mark and replacing him will be an almighty challenge, particularly when the very public sales process they have conducted means everyone is well aware of the mountain of cash burning a hole in the Hammers' back pockets.

West Ham would doubtless rather have Rice than not however the challenge they faced over recent years was keeping roles in midfield clearly defined when they had one player whose talent meant he was compelled to do so much. Lucas Paqueta should be able to show off the creative skills that lit up the latter weeks of last season but alongside him David Moyes should be looking for a disruptor to sit at the base of midfield and a dynamo who can support in both attack and defense. They'll have the money to get both but it will still be an almighty challenge to find anyone that replaces Rice.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Anyone who can score

You have to go back to the 2019-20 season for the last time a Wolves player scored more than six goals in a Premier League season. Injuries have hit hard among the striking group over recent years but recruitment has favored flighty inside forwards over focal points who can find the net. Unless Sasa Kalajdzic can excel after nine months out with an ACL injury, a real scorer is going to need to be found.