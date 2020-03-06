Premier League TV schedule, fixtures, results, scores: Manchester United and Manchester City meet
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
The Premier League season has kicked into high gear. Americans watching the world-class soccer league across the pond have finally been able to catch 21-year-old Christian Pulisic in action for Chelsea. Meantime, Liverpool is looking to knock off Manchester City off the top of the hill after the Sky Blues captured back-to-back Premier League titles. Man City's neighbors, Manchester United, is in the midst of a three-year rebuild where it hopes to regain its dominance on the international stage. There's plenty of storylines week in and week out as the Big Six fight for the top four spots of the league while perennial mid-table clubs look to make some noise and crash the party. Below you'll find the full schedule with start times and TV information for every matchweek.
(All times are U.S./Eastern)
Matchweek 29
March 7
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)
Wolves vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. CNBC
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Sheffield United vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Southampton vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)
Burnley vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
March 8
Chelsea vs. Everton, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)
Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
March 9
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)
Matchweek 28 (continued)
March 11
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Matchweek 30
March 14
Watford vs. Leicester City, 8:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 11 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 1:30 p.m.
March 15
West Ham vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Spurs vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
March 16
Everton vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)
Matchweek 31
March 20
Spurs vs. West Ham, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)
March 21
Burnley vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 1:30 p.m.
March 22
Wolves vs. Bournemouth
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, ppd. (FA Cup)
Leicester City vs. Brighton, ppd. (FA Cup)
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United, ppd. (FA Cup)
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa, ppd. (FA Cup)
Norwich City vs. Everton, ppd. (FA Cup)
Southampton vs. Arsenal, ppd. (FA Cup)
Matchweek 32
April 3-6 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Arsenal vs. Norwich City
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Everton vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Sheffield United vs. Spurs
Watford vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Matchweek 33
April 10-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Burnley vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Watford
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Brighton
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Spurs vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Matchweek 34
April 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Spurs
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs. Wolves
Watford vs. Norwich City
West Ham vs. Burnley
Matchweek 35
April 24-27 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Norwich City vs. West Ham
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Arsenal
Watford vs. Newcastle
Wolves vs. Everton
Matchweek 36
May 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Burnley vs. Wolves
Chelsea vs. Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Watford
Matchweek 37
May 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)
Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester United vs. West Ham
Norwich City vs. Burnley
Sheffield United vs. Everton
Spurs vs. Leicester
Watford vs. Manchester City
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Matchweek 38
Sunday, May 17
Arsenal vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Completed matches
Matchweek 28
Friday, Feb. 28
Norwich City 1, Leicester City 0
Saturday, Feb. 29
Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, ppd.
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 0
Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0
West Ham 3, Southampton 1
Watford 3, Liverpool 0
Sunday, March 1
Everton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, ppd.
Spurs vs. Wolves, 9 a.m.
Matchweek 27
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chelsea 2, Spurs 1
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0
Burnley 3, Bournemouth 0
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 1
Southampton 2, Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 1, Leicester City 0
Sunday, Feb. 23
Manchester United 3, Watford 0
Wolves 3, Norwich 0
Arsenal 3, Everton 2
Monday, Feb. 24
Liverpool 3, West Ham 2
Matchweek 26
Saturday, Feb. 8
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 1, Watford 1
Sunday, Feb. 9
Sheffield United 2, Bournemouth 1
Manchester City vs. West Ham, postponed due to weather
Friday, Feb. 14
Wolves 0, Leicester City 0
Saturday, Feb. 15
Burnley 2, Southampton 1
Liverpool 1, Norwich City 0
Sunday, Feb. 16
Spurs 3, Aston Villa 2
Arsenal 4, Newcastle 0
Monday, Feb. 17
Manchester United 2, Chelsea 0
Matchweek 25
Saturday, Feb. 1
Leicester City 2, Chelsea 2
Bournemouth 3, Aston Villa 1
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle United 0, Norwich City 0
Everton 3, Watford 2
West Ham 3, Brighton 3
Manchester United 0, Wolves 0
Sunday, Feb. 2
Burnley vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Spurs vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.
Matchweek 24
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 2, Watford 1
Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 2 Newcastle United 2
Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Leicester City 4, West Ham 1
Spurs 2, Norwich City 1
Burnley 2, Manchester United 0
Thursday, Jan. 23
Liverpool 2, Wolves 1
Matchweek 25
Matchweek 23
Saturday, Jan. 18
Watford 0, Spurs 0
Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1
Brighton 1, Aston Villa 1
Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2
Norwich City 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolves 3, Southampton 2
West Ham 1, Everton 1
Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 0
Sunday, Jan. 19
Burnley 2, Leicester City 1
Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0
Matchweek 22
Friday, Jan. 10
Sheffield United 1, West Ham 0
Saturday, Jan. 11
Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1
Chelsea 3, Burnley 0
Everton 1, Brighton 0
Southampton 2, Leicester City 1
Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0
Wolves 1, Newcastle United 1
Spurs vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Watford 3, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 6, Aston Villa 1
Matchweek 21
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Aston Villa 2, Burnley 1
Leicester City 3, Newcastle United 0
Southampton 1, Spurs 0
Watford 2, Wolves 1
Manchester City 2, Everton 1
Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1
West Ham 4, Bournemouth 0
Arsenal 2, Manchester United 0
Thursday, Jan. 2
Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 0
Matchweek 20
Saturday, Dec. 28
Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 2, Newcastle 1
Watford 3, Aston Villa 0
Norwich City 2, Tottenham 2
Leicester City 2, West Ham 1
Manchester United 2, Burnley 0
Sunday, Dec. 29
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 1, Wolves 0
Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 0
Matchweek 19
Thursday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 1
Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 0
Chelsea 0, Southampton 2
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Burnley 0
Sheffield United 1, Watford 1
Manchester United 4, Newcastle United 1
Liverpool 4, Leicester City 0
Friday, Dec. 27
Wolves 3, Manchester City 2
Matchweek 18
Note: West Ham vs. Liverpool rescheduled due to FIFA Club World Cup
Saturday, Dec. 21
Everton 0, Arsenal 0
Wolves 2, Norwich City 1
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 3, Aston Villa 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Burnley 1, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1
Sunday, Dec. 22
Watford 2, Manchester United 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0
Matchweek 17
Dec. 14
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley 1, Newcastle United 0
Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1
Sheffield United 2, Aston Villa 0
West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Dec. 15
Manchester United 1, Everton 1
Spurs 2, Wolves 1
Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0
Dec. 16
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Matchweek 16
Dec. 7
Everton 3, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0
Spurs 5, Burnley 0
Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1
Dec. 8
Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle 2, Southampton 1
Sheffield United 2, Norwich City 1
Brighton 2, Wolves 2
Dec. 9
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Matchweek 15
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 4, Burnley 1
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Leicester City 2, Watford 0
Wolves 2, West Ham 0
Manchester United 2, Spurs 1
Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
Southampton 2, Norwich City 1
Liverpool 5, Everton 2
Thursday, Dec. 5
Newcastle United 2, Sheffield United 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 1
Matchweek 14
Sat. Nov. 30
Newcastle 2, Manchester City 2
Liverpool 2, Brighton 1
Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0
West Ham 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2
Southampton 2, Watford 1
Sun. Dec 1
Leicester 2, Everton 1
Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2
Matchweek 13
Saturday, Nov. 23
Tottenham 3, West Ham 2
Arsenal 2, Southampton 2
Leicester City, Brighton 0
Burnley 3, Watford 0
Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1
Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1
Norwich 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1
Sunday, Nov. 24
Manchester United 3, Sheffield United 3
Monday, Nov. 25
Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0
Matchweek 12
Friday, Nov. 8
Watford 2, Norwich City 0
Saturday, Nov. 9
Burnley 3, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 2, Bournemouth 1
Spurs 1, Sheffield United 1
Everton 2, Southampton 1
Leicester City 2, Arsenal 0
Sunday, Nov. 10
Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1
Wolves 2, Aston Villa 1
Manchester United 3, Brighton 1
Matchweek 11
Saturday, Nov. 2
Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 1, Wolves 1
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle 3, West Ham 2
Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0
Brighton 2, Norwich city 0
Manchester City 2, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Watford 1
Sunday, Nov. 3
Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1, Tottenham 1
Matchweek 10
Friday, Oct. 25
Leicester City 9, Southampton 0
Saturday, Oct. 26
Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0
Brighton 3, Everton 2
Watford 0, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1
Chelsea 4, Burnley 2
Sunday, Oct. 27
Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1
Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 2, Spurs 1.
Manchester United 3, Norwich 1
Matchweek 9
Saturday, Oct. 19
Everton 2, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 0, Norwich City 0
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1
Chelsea 1, Newcastle United 0
Spurs 1, Watford 1
Wolves 1, Southampton
Leicester City 2, Burnley 1
Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0
Sunday, Oct. 20
Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1
Monday, Oct. 21
Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0
Matchweek 8
Saturday, Oct. 5
Brighton 3, Spurs 0
Burnley 1, Everton 0
Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1
Aston Villa 5, Norwich City 1
Watford 0, Sheffield United 0
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1
Sunday, Oct. 6
Wolves 2, Manchester City 0
Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 4, Southampton 1
Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0
Matchweek 7
Saturday, Sept. 28
Liverpool 1, Sheffield United 0
Bournemouth 2, West Ham 2
Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2
Chelsea 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0
Spurs 2, Southampton 1
Wolves 2, Watford 0
Manchester City 3, Everton 1
Sunday, Sept. 29
Leicester City 5, Newcastle United 0
Monday, Sept. 30
Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1
Matchweek 6
Friday, Sept. 20
Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1
Saturday, Sept. 21
Leicester City 2, Spurs 1
Burnley 2, Norwich City 0
Sheffield United 2, Everton 0
Manchester City 8, Watford 0
Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0
Sunday, Sept. 22
Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1
West Ham 2, Manchester United 0
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1
Matchweek 5
Saturday, Sept. 14
Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1
Brighton 1, Burnley 1
Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0
Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0
Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 5, Wolves 2
Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2
Sunday, Sept. 15
Bournemouth 3, Everton 1
Watford 2, Arsenal 2
Monday, Sept. 16
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 0
Matchweek 4
Saturday, Aug. 31
Manchester United 1, Southampton 1
Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0
Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Manchester City 4, Brighton 0
Newcastle United 1, Watford 1
West Ham 2, Norwich City 0
Liverpool 3, Burnley 0
Sunday, Sept. 1
Everton 3, Wolves 2
Arsenal 2, Spurs 2
Matchweek 3
Friday, Aug. 23
Aston Villa 2, Everton 0
Saturday, Aug. 24
Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2
Southampton 2, Brighton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1
Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 3, Watford 1
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Sunday, Aug. 25
Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1
Wolves 1, Burnley 1
Newcastle 1, Spurs 0
Matchweek 2
Saturday, Aug. 17
Arsenal 2, Burnley 1
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1
Brighton 1, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Watford 0
Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1
Liverpool 2, Southampton 1
Manchester City 2, Spurs 2
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1
Monday, Aug. 19
Wolves 1, Manchester United 1
Matchday 1
Friday, Aug. 9
Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1
Saturday, Aug. 10
Manchester City 5, West Ham 0
Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1
Burnley 3, Southampton 0
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Brighton 3, Watford 0
Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1
Sunday, Aug. 11
Leicester City 0, Wolves 0
Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0
