Premier League TV schedule, fixtures, results, scores: Manchester United and Manchester City meet

The Premier League season has kicked into high gear. Americans watching the world-class soccer league across the pond have finally been able to catch 21-year-old Christian Pulisic in action for Chelsea. Meantime, Liverpool is looking to knock off Manchester City off the top of the hill after the Sky Blues captured back-to-back Premier League titles. Man City's neighbors, Manchester United, is in the midst of a three-year rebuild where it hopes to regain its dominance on the international stage. There's plenty of storylines week in and week out as the Big Six fight for the top four spots of the league while perennial mid-table clubs look to make some noise and crash the party. Below you'll find the full schedule with start times and TV information for every matchweek.

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Matchweek 29



March 7

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)

Wolves vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. CNBC

Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Sheffield United vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Southampton vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. (NBC Sports Gold)

Burnley vs. Spurs, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

March 8

Chelsea vs. Everton, 10 a.m. (NBCSN)

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

March 9

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)

Matchweek 28 (continued)

March 11

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Matchweek 30

March 14

Watford vs. Leicester City, 8:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 11 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 1:30 p.m.

March 15

West Ham vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Spurs vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

March 16

Everton vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)

Matchweek 31

March 20

Spurs vs. West Ham, 4 p.m. (NBCSN)

March 21

Burnley vs. Watford, 11 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 1:30 p.m.

March 22

Wolves vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, ppd. (FA Cup)

Leicester City vs. Brighton, ppd. (FA Cup)

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United, ppd. (FA Cup)

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa, ppd. (FA Cup)

Norwich City vs. Everton, ppd. (FA Cup)

Southampton vs. Arsenal, ppd. (FA Cup)

Matchweek 32

April 3-6 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal vs. Norwich City

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

Everton vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Sheffield United vs. Spurs

Watford vs. Southampton

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Matchweek 33

April 10-13 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Burnley vs. Sheffield United

Chelsea vs. Watford

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Spurs vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Matchweek 34

April 17-20 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Spurs

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Everton vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Wolves

Watford vs. Norwich City

West Ham vs. Burnley

Matchweek 35

April 24-27 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Norwich City vs. West Ham

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Spurs vs. Arsenal

Watford vs. Newcastle

Wolves vs. Everton

Matchweek 36

May 1-4 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Burnley vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Spurs

Southampton vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Watford

Matchweek 37

May 8-11 window (dates and times not yet confirmed)

Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. West Ham

Norwich City vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Everton

Spurs vs. Leicester

Watford vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Matchweek 38

Sunday, May 17

Arsenal vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Spurs, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Completed matches

Matchweek 28



Friday, Feb. 28

Norwich City 1, Leicester City 0

Saturday, Feb. 29

Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, ppd.

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 0, Burnley 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 1

Watford 3, Liverpool 0

Sunday, March 1

Everton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, ppd.

Spurs vs. Wolves, 9 a.m.

Matchweek 27



Saturday, Feb. 22

Chelsea 2, Spurs 1

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0

Burnley 3, Bournemouth 0

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 1

Southampton 2, Aston Villa 0

Manchester City 1, Leicester City 0

Sunday, Feb. 23

Manchester United 3, Watford 0

Wolves 3, Norwich 0

Arsenal 3, Everton 2

Monday, Feb. 24

Liverpool 3, West Ham 2

Matchweek 26

Saturday, Feb. 8

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton 1, Watford 1

Sunday, Feb. 9

Sheffield United 2, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City vs. West Ham, postponed due to weather

Friday, Feb. 14

Wolves 0, Leicester City 0

Saturday, Feb. 15

Burnley 2, Southampton 1

Liverpool 1, Norwich City 0

Sunday, Feb. 16

Spurs 3, Aston Villa 2

Arsenal 4, Newcastle 0

Monday, Feb. 17

Manchester United 2, Chelsea 0

Matchweek 25

Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester City 2, Chelsea 2

Bournemouth 3, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle United 0, Norwich City 0

Everton 3, Watford 2

West Ham 3, Brighton 3

Manchester United 0, Wolves 0

Sunday, Feb. 2

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Spurs vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m.

Matchweek 24

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1

Aston Villa 2, Watford 1

Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 2 Newcastle United 2

Manchester City 1, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Leicester City 4, West Ham 1

Spurs 2, Norwich City 1

Burnley 2, Manchester United 0

Thursday, Jan. 23

Liverpool 2, Wolves 1

Matchweek 25

Matchweek 23

Saturday, Jan. 18

Watford 0, Spurs 0

Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1

Brighton 1, Aston Villa 1

Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 2

Norwich City 1, Bournemouth 0

Wolves 3, Southampton 2

West Ham 1, Everton 1

Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 0

Sunday, Jan. 19

Burnley 2, Leicester City 1

Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0

Matchweek 22

Friday, Jan. 10

Sheffield United 1, West Ham 0

Saturday, Jan. 11

Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 1

Chelsea 3, Burnley 0

Everton 1, Brighton 0

Southampton 2, Leicester City 1

Manchester United 4, Norwich City 0

Wolves 1, Newcastle United 1

Spurs vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Watford 3, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 6, Aston Villa 1

Matchweek 21

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Brighton 1, Chelsea 1

Aston Villa 2, Burnley 1

Leicester City 3, Newcastle United 0

Southampton 1, Spurs 0

Watford 2, Wolves 1

Manchester City 2, Everton 1

Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 4, Bournemouth 0

Arsenal 2, Manchester United 0

Thursday, Jan. 2

Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 0

Matchweek 20



Saturday, Dec. 28

Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 2, Newcastle 1

Watford 3, Aston Villa 0

Norwich City 2, Tottenham 2

Leicester City 2, West Ham 1

Manchester United 2, Burnley 0

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 1, Wolves 0

Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 0

Matchweek 19

Thursday, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day)

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 1

Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 0

Chelsea 0, Southampton 2

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Burnley 0

Sheffield United 1, Watford 1

Manchester United 4, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 4, Leicester City 0

Friday, Dec. 27

Wolves 3, Manchester City 2

Matchweek 18

Note: West Ham vs. Liverpool rescheduled due to FIFA Club World Cup

Saturday, Dec. 21

Everton 0, Arsenal 0

Wolves 2, Norwich City 1

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 3, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0

Burnley 1, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1

Sunday, Dec. 22

Watford 2, Manchester United 0

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 0

Matchweek 17



Dec. 14

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 0

Burnley 1, Newcastle United 0

Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1

Sheffield United 2, Aston Villa 0

West Ham 1, Southampton 0

Dec. 15

Manchester United 1, Everton 1

Spurs 2, Wolves 1

Manchester City 3, Arsenal 0

Dec. 16

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Matchweek 16



Dec. 7

Everton 3, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 0

Spurs 5, Burnley 0

Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Manchester United 2, Manchester City 1

Dec. 8

Leicester City 4, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 2, Southampton 1

Sheffield United 2, Norwich City 1

Brighton 2, Wolves 2

Dec. 9

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Matchweek 15



Tuesday, Dec. 3

Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 4, Burnley 1



Wednesday, Dec. 4

Leicester City 2, Watford 0

Wolves 2, West Ham 0

Manchester United 2, Spurs 1

Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1

Southampton 2, Norwich City 1

Liverpool 5, Everton 2

Thursday, Dec. 5

Newcastle United 2, Sheffield United 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 1

Matchweek 14

Sat. Nov. 30

Newcastle 2, Manchester City 2

Liverpool 2, Brighton 1

Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0

West Ham 1, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2

Southampton 2, Watford 1

Sun. Dec 1

Leicester 2, Everton 1

Manchester United 2, Aston Villa 2

Matchweek 13

Saturday, Nov. 23

Tottenham 3, West Ham 2

Arsenal 2, Southampton 2

Leicester City, Brighton 0

Burnley 3, Watford 0

Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 1

Wolves 2, Bournemouth 1

Norwich 2, Everton 0

Manchester City 2, Chelsea 1



Sunday, Nov. 24

Manchester United 3, Sheffield United 3

Monday, Nov. 25

Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

Matchweek 12

Friday, Nov. 8

Watford 2, Norwich City 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

Burnley 3, West Ham 0

Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle United 2, Bournemouth 1

Spurs 1, Sheffield United 1

Everton 2, Southampton 1

Leicester City 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, Nov. 10

Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1

Wolves 2, Aston Villa 1

Manchester United 3, Brighton 1

Matchweek 11

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 0

Arsenal 1, Wolves 1

Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1

Newcastle 3, West Ham 2

Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0

Brighton 2, Norwich city 0

Manchester City 2, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Watford 1

Sunday, Nov. 3

Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Everton 1, Tottenham 1

Matchweek 10

Friday, Oct. 25

Leicester City 9, Southampton 0

Saturday, Oct. 26

Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 0

Brighton 3, Everton 2

Watford 0, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1

Chelsea 4, Burnley 2



Sunday, Oct. 27

Newcastle United 1, Wolves 1

Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 2, Spurs 1.

Manchester United 3, Norwich 1

Matchweek 9

Saturday, Oct. 19

Everton 2, West Ham 0

Bournemouth 0, Norwich City 0

Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1

Chelsea 1, Newcastle United 0

Spurs 1, Watford 1

Wolves 1, Southampton

Leicester City 2, Burnley 1

Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0

Sunday, Oct. 20

Manchester United 1, Liverpool 1

Monday, Oct. 21

Sheffield United 1, Arsenal 0

Matchweek 8



Saturday, Oct. 5

Brighton 3, Spurs 0

Burnley 1, Everton 0

Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1

Aston Villa 5, Norwich City 1

Watford 0, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1

Sunday, Oct. 6

Wolves 2, Manchester City 0

Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea 4, Southampton 1

Newcastle 1, Manchester United 0

Matchweek 7

Saturday, Sept. 28

Liverpool 1, Sheffield United 0

Bournemouth 2, West Ham 2

Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2

Chelsea 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Norwich City 0

Spurs 2, Southampton 1

Wolves 2, Watford 0

Manchester City 3, Everton 1

Sunday, Sept. 29

Leicester City 5, Newcastle United 0

Monday, Sept. 30

Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1

Matchweek 6

Friday, Sept. 20

Bournemouth 3, Southampton 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

Leicester City 2, Spurs 1

Burnley 2, Norwich City 0

Sheffield United 2, Everton 0

Manchester City 8, Watford 0

Newcastle United 0, Brighton 0

Sunday, Sept. 22

Crystal Palace 1, Wolves 1

West Ham 2, Manchester United 0

Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 2

Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1

Matchweek 5



Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool 3, Newcastle United 1

Brighton 1, Burnley 1

Manchester United 1, Leicester City 0

Southampton 1, Sheffield United 0

Spurs 4, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 5, Wolves 2

Norwich City 3, Manchester City 2

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth 3, Everton 1

Watford 2, Arsenal 2

Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa 0, West Ham 0

Matchweek 4

Saturday, Aug. 31

Manchester United 1, Southampton 1

Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 2

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0

Leicester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Manchester City 4, Brighton 0

Newcastle United 1, Watford 1

West Ham 2, Norwich City 0

Liverpool 3, Burnley 0

Sunday, Sept. 1

Everton 3, Wolves 2

Arsenal 2, Spurs 2

Matchweek 3



Friday, Aug. 23

Aston Villa 2, Everton 0

Saturday, Aug. 24

Chelsea 3, Norwich City 2

Southampton 2, Brighton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Manchester United 1

Leicester City 2, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 3, Watford 1

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Sunday, Aug. 25

Manchester City 3, Bournemouth 1

Wolves 1, Burnley 1

Newcastle 1, Spurs 0

Matchweek 2

Saturday, Aug. 17

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Brighton 1, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Watford 0

Norwich City 3, Newcastle United 1

Liverpool 2, Southampton 1

Manchester City 2, Spurs 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1

Monday, Aug. 19

Wolves 1, Manchester United 1

Matchday 1

Friday, Aug. 9

Liverpool 4, Norwich City 1

Saturday, Aug. 10

Manchester City 5, West Ham 0

Bournemouth 1, Sheffield United 1

Burnley 3, Southampton 0

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Brighton 3, Watford 0

Spurs 3, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Aug. 11

Leicester City 0, Wolves 0

Arsenal 1, Newcastle United 0

Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0