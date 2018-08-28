President Donald Trump meets FIFA's Gianni Infantino, receives red card at White House
The cards were a soccer-inspired gift for when Trump wants to 'kick out someone'
Soccer just might be President Donald Trump's new favorite sport.
In July, at a Helsinki summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, the U.S. president received a World Cup ball in exchange for an Alex Ovechkin jersey and hockey puck. On Tuesday, two months after North America won the rights to host the next international soccer tournament in 2026, he received something even better -- a stack of red cards.
As CBS News reported, Trump had new FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss the 2026 World Cup, which he called "a very important and special event" as well as a "great partnership" with Canada and Mexico. But what most caught his attention, perhaps, was Infantino's gift of yellow and red cards, used in soccer to warn or eject penalized players.
"One more thing," Infantino said after presenting Trump with two custom soccer jerseys. "You know in soccer, we have referees, right? And they have cards. Yellow cards and red cards. The yellow card is a warning, and when you want to kick out someone (shows the red card) ... so this could be useful, I don't know."
Trump seemed to like the idea, quickly taking a red card and pretending to throw it at the media in the room.
"That's very good," he said. "I like that! I like that."
