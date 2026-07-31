Pressure mounts on FIFA boss Gianni Infantino: AFC and CONCACAF against plan, UEFA boycott, advisor resigns

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is coming under increasing pressure as opposition grows after his proposal to sell stakes to private investors. Infantino, who is running for another term next year FIFA, announced the new FIFA plan, called FFE, which would claim immediate financial benefits across the world to "expand football development," but the main sticking point was the creation of a subsidiary "bringing together FIFA's commercial rights – spanning broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing – with the operational delivery of FIFA tournaments." FIFA added that a consultation process has begun.

Read more: What is the FFE? FIFA wants to sell World Cup stake to private investors, UEFA isn't happy and here's why.

However, after the proposed plan's deadline of Sept. 19 became public, multiple soccer institutions across the world started to react negatively, seeing it as a way to drastically change the world of soccer for financial benefits. UEFA, the European soccer governing body, immediately opposed the idea and, after an emergency meeting that took place on Thursday, and it decided to boycott all the FIFA tournaments if the plan is confirmed. Others followed UEFA, such as AFC, the Asian Football Confederation, and CONCACAF, while Infantino's advisor and former United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro resigned following the recent events. Chief operating officer Kevin Lamour spoke out against the plan, saying staff were "deceived" by the project. "If that means I lose my job, so be it," he said, according to Sky Sports.

UEFA to boycott FIFA competitions after rejecting Gianni Infantino's investment plan; Concacaf also against Francesco Porzio

FIFA accelerates process for 64-team World Cup

After UEFA's decision to boycott all the FIFA tournaments, the leading soccer organization issued another statement, saying that they are not "selling football" as the European body strongly stated.

"We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations in relation to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and would like to address the issues that have surfaced since the initial media reporting on Tuesday. We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation. ⁠Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts. FFE has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA Member Associations (MAs) have the opportunity to take meaningful ownership of the commercial opportunity of football in their respective countries, and that this does not come at the cost of either the spirit or the governance of FIFA or football itself. Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain."

On top of it, multiple reports outlined the latest idea of FIFA on accelerating in the process of a 64-team World Cup from 2030 ahead of the key vote and deadline that will take place on Sept. 19. FIFA sent a brief to expedite the process of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams, with a decision to appoint an agency to be taken by Aug. 14 and then having just four weeks to complete the analysis before FFE's deadline.

The pressure on Infantino is also coming from politicians as Andy Burnham, the new English Prime Minister, said, "My view is strengthening; this was an outrageous suggestion. The idea that it could even be brought forward, in my view, shows that the FIFA general secretary is the wrong man to lead the organization"

AFC backs UEFA

After UEFA and CONCACAF statements on Thursday, AFC also backed the other confederations. The Asian Football Confederations also opposed FIFA's behavior and instead of boycotting FIFA tournaments as UEFA announced, they wrote, "The primary objective for world football must be to ensure that decisions of such magnitude are being developed through processes that are anchored on transparency and command the confidence of the football community"

"This is not the first occasion where major stakeholders have been confronted with significant initiatives after the direction of travel appears to have already been determined. Such an approach undermines confidence in FIFA's governance framework and diminishes the authority of its statutory bodies. No subsequent consultation process, however well intentioned, can replace early engagement with the appropriate FIFA bodies and the football family," the statement continued.

"The AFC believes this moment must become a catalyst for strengthening institutional reform. While every FIFA [member association] must have the opportunity to consider and determine proposals affecting the future of world football, meaningful democracy is not measured solely by the opportunity to vote. It begins with transparent governance, timely consultation, informed deliberation and genuine participation throughout the decision-making process."

With the AFC, UEFA and CONCACAF all voting against the proposal, the opposition would command 136 of FIFA's 211 votes. However, the Mexican Football Federation chose not to reject the proposal and wrote in a statement that it will make "the decision that is most appropriate."

Infantino advisor resigns

There is even more pressure on Infantino as his adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned from his role after the proposed FFE plan. Cordeiro quit in protest after what happened over the past days: "As a Senior Advisor to the FIFA President, a former banker, and a lifelong football fan, I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup. Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally. It is a bad deal for FIFA's Member Associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."