THE ENGLAND AND SPAIN WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAMS

It all comes down to this: Spain and England meet Sunday in the World Cup final, setting up for an enthralling affair -- and the first time in 20 years that the final will feature two teams from the same continent.

This entire tournament and really the last several months have been a test of perseverance for Spain.

Last September, 15 players asked not to be called up to the national team "important effect on my emotional state and by extension my health."

The players' complaints reportedly included insufficient preparation for matches and issues with coaches who set a controlling environment. Though they didn't explicitly request coach Jorge Vilda be fired, it was clear the relationship had deteriorated.

However, the Spanish federation immediately backed Vilda. Ana Alvarez, the head of women's soccer, even said the players needed to apologize.

Eight of the 15 players who asked not to be included eventually made themselves available for selection, and only three ended up making the squad.

It makes, sadly, for some strange dynamics: Should Spain win, it will be a monumental achievement, though it shouldn't be triumphed as a fix-all for the very real problems that exist. If anything, hopefully the players can trumpet their accomplishment and push for more changes. It's unclear what future protests -- if there are any -- may hold.

Their challenge Sunday will be an excellent England squad that gets star Lauren James back from suspension. Sandra Herrera has a full preview and a prediction.

👎 Not so honorable mentions



Kevin McHale laid into James Harden.

Former Yankees prospect Ben Ruta slammed the organization

Sabrina Ionescu says her shoes were stolen

Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo were carted off

🏀 NBA schedule release: Best games, Victor Wembanyama debut among highlights

The NBA released its 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, and we've compiled all of the key dates, including ...

Oct. 24: Opening night -- Nuggets at Lakers and Suns at Warriors

at and at Nov. 3: In-Season Tournament begins

Dec. 7-9: In-Season Tournament concludes

Feb. 16-18: All-Star Weekend

I can't wait to see Victor Wembanyama, though, and Jasmyn Wimbish feels the same. Here are five games you'll want to watch Wemby, including his very first.

Wimbish: "NBA debut: Mavericks at Spurs Oct. 25 -- It's his first game, it's nationally televised and it's against the last highly touted international prospect in Luka Doncic. This is going to be an entertaining one, and all eyes are going to be on Wemby to see how he performs in his first real test. Wembanyama shouldn't have too difficult of a time putting points on the board given Dallas' lack of size to contend with the 7-3 behemoth. But his defense will certainly be put to the test in the paint as Doncic and Kyrie Irving will surely try to see how solid of a rim protector he is."

Wembanyama is regarded as the best prospect since LeBron James, and speaking of James, we have the Lakers' top 10 early-season games as well as five key games for the Celtics and for the Knicks, and 10 intriguing matchups for the Warriors.

Finally, for the bettors out there, Ameer Tyree has three favorite early plus-money bets.

🏈 Top five games of preseason Week 2 and what to watch in every matchup

Preseason Week 2 began Thursday with the Browns and Eagles tying, 18-18, and it continues throughout the weekend (schedule here). It's a big weekend for several reasons, but mostly because it's probably the last time we'll see starters before the regular season begins.

But the Buccaneers don't know who their Week 1 starting quarterback will be, making tomorrow's contest against the Jets a particularly big one, writes Jeff Kerr.

Kerr: "Buccaneers: The quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask is in full swing. Mayfield appears to have the upper edge right now. Mayfield is more of a risk taker than Trask, which would play the 'make-or-break' role in him winning the job."

Jeff has one thing to watch in every game while Bryan DeArdo ranked the top five games on the slate. A pair of notable faces highlight Bryan's top choice.

DeArdo: "1. Patriots at Packers -- If nothing else, this game could be Ezekiel Elliott's debut with the Patriots. Elliott will look to join Randy Moss, Corey Dillon, Rodney Harrison and other notable veteran players whose careers were revitalized after coming to New England. ... This matchup will be even more interesting if either team plays its starters for any amount of time. Packers fans are surely hoping to see more of new starting quarterback Jordan Love, who parlayed his solid preseason debut in Cincinnati with an equally impressive joint practice session with the Patriots on Wednesday."

👀 College football freshmen to know as season approaches



Yesterday, we revealed the CBS Sports All-America team, a group full of upperclassmen and, notably, not a single freshman.

So today, we turn to the new guys. Dean Straka has six freshmen ready to make an immediate impact, and one is ready to help out the Heisman favorite.

Straka: "Zachariah Branch, WR, USC -- Branch enters a crowded room at his position, but he's hard to miss with his blazing speed. A former track and field star on top of football at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Branch earned a comparison to NFL speedster Tyreek Hill from 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo. ... If Lincoln Riley deems Branch ready to see the field on a regular basis this fall, he could be doing damage in a hurry. That goes for special teams, too, where Branch has already made his mark in fall camp."

More explosiveness for Caleb Williams to work with? I certainly don't hate that. Here's the entire 247Sports Preseason True Freshman All-America team.

⚽ Two names to watch in USWNT coaching search

U.S. Soccer made it official Thursday that Vlatko Andonovski is out as USWNT coach. Now, the work begins for what will be a crucial hire. The federation has a big task, as there's no shortage of quality coaches out there -- the hypothetical candidate list is a long one -- but a good hire requires more than just a good coach. They have to have the right temperament, the right plan to build for the near- and long-term future, the right ability to adjust to an ever-rotating squad and, of course, the right tactics and connection with players so that the USWNT can rebound from its worst World Cup finish ever.

Taking all that into account, Sandra Herrera looked at two candidates who could emerge as favorites. One is England coach Sarina Weigman, who would be a great candidate if the USWNT can somehow pry her away from England. The other isn't a bad option, either.

Herrera: "Laura Harvey -- Harvey was named alongside Vlatko Andonovski during the previous head coach hiring process. ... She's had experiences with the U.S. youth teams. She's coached U-23 teams and won the 2020 Concacaf Championship with the U-20 side. ... In her time in NWSL, she's won coach of the year three times and is a three-time NWSL Shield winner."

Regardless, this was a great breakdown of two candidates as well as what comes next in the hiring process.

