The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals don't begin until early April, but the bracket madness can start now as we count the hours until Friday's draw. Eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP)

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET | Date: Friday, March 19

Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

TV and live stream: CBS Sports HQ

The quarterfinals will begin on April 6. We're not looking at a win-or-go home format here like last season, as the quarterfinals and semifinals consist of two-leg affairs before a winner-take-all final in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29 on CBS and Paramount+.

Ahead of Friday's draw for the last eight, get your printable brackets ready (they're empty for now), and keep the bracket fever going by printing our NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket. It's also worth noting that unlike the round of 16 draw, teams from the same country (like Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea in England) can potentially meet in the next round. We should be in for a lot of fun come April.

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.