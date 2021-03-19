The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals don't begin until early April, but the bracket madness can start now following Friday's draw. Eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League and here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain



Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

FC Porto vs. Chelsea

The quarterfinals will begin on April 6. We're not looking at a win-or-go home format here like last season, as the quarterfinals and semifinals consist of two-leg affairs before a winner-take-all final in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29 on CBS and Paramount+.

Ahead of Friday's draw for the last eight, get your printable brackets ready (they're empty for now), and keep the bracket fever going by printing our NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket.

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.