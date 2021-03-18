The UEFA Europa League quarterfinals draw comes our way on Friday and you can catch all the action on CBS Sports HQ as we'll learn which teams will be paired up ahead of the April 15 quarterfinals. The eight finalists remain, but you can start prepping your brackets now:

Ajax (NED)

Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Granada (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Roma (ITA)

Villarreal (ESP)﻿

You can see all Europa League matches live and on demand on Paramount+ as the road to the big final in Gdansk, Poland, on May 26 continues. Here's how to watch the draw on Friday:

How to watch

Time: 8 a.m. ET | Date: Friday, March 19

Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

TV and live stream: CBS Sports HQ

Ahead of Friday's draw for the last eight, get your printable brackets ready (they're empty for now), and keep the bracket fever going by printing our NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket. It's also worth noting that unlike the round of 16 draw, teams from the same country (like Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea in England) can potentially meet in the next round. We should be in for a lot of fun come April.

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Europa League knockout stage bracket.