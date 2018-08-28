Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: New features, team and league licenses, video game release date

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2019" hit video game stands on Tuesday, as the latest installment of the soccer video game from Konami feels and looks even better than the previous years, with contextual animation and ball physics making the game look life-like. Here's what you need to know about the game, which features Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho on the cover.

Here's what's new with 'PES 2019'

There are plenty of new features in this game, and it starts with the physics and animation. The game looks sharper than ever, especially in 4K. You'll also notice the defending in the game feeling a bit more active and real. The goalkeepers make some stunning, yet realistic saves, especially on powerful shots from range. Konami also revamped the MyClub mode.

Who can't wait to get stuck into the revamped #myClub? #PES2019 pic.twitter.com/rxkczaNnsT — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) August 28, 2018

One of the things that stands is how realistic it feels and how you can score different types of unique goals -- none really feel exactly the same. Just check out this goal from Richard Wakeling, who wrote the review for our friends at Gamespot:

Now that the PES embargo is up, I can share some videos, like the first goal I scored in Master League. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/vrsCLmBQ6X — Richard Wakeling (@richardwakeling) August 28, 2018

What about team licenses?

Another thing you will notice is that "Pro Evolution Soccer" no longer carries the UEFA Champions League. They were picked up by EA Sports' "FIFA." As a result, "PES" has the exclusive license of the Russian Premier League, while also having the fully licensed leagues from the following countries: Argentina, Turkey, Denmark, Portugal, Switzerland, Scotland, Belgium, Chile, Brazil, France and the Netherlands. Konami has also partnered with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, Schalke, Inter Milan among others.

You'll still notice that only a handful of teams from Spain and England are licensed, but the real players are there. Every team in the Serie A is licensed except for Juventus.

Full review

Our colleagues at Gamespot have a review of the game in progress and currently have it rated as a 9 out of 10. Click here to read the review.