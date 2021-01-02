Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach after making Thomas Tuchel's departure official earlier this week.

The German, 47, won six pieces of domestic silverware in his two-and-a-half-year stint at Parc des Princes while the Argentine, 48, arrives with no major trophies to his name but history as a PSG player between 2001-03 with the final of those seasons as captain.

Both Tuchel and Pochettino have guided sides to the two most recent Champions League finals with the former beaten by Bayern Munich with the Ligue 1 giants and the latter defeated by Liverpool -- who PSG finished ahead of in the group stage -- as Tottenham Hotspur boss in 2018-19.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mauricio as first team coach," said PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an official statement. "I am proud to see our former captain returning to PSG, as the Club has always remained his home. The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy. With the appointment of Mauricio, PSG is committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years."

Pochettino returns to the French capital with a contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign with an option for an additional year.

The former Southampton and Espanyol boss, who tasted 2001 Intertoto Cup success with Les Parisiens, will have his first chance to win some silverware when PSG face Olympique de Marseille for the Trophee des Champions in mid-January at RC Lens' Stade Bollaert.

"I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," Pochettino said. "I would like to thank the Club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

"I return to the Club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players. This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for PSG in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved."

Pochettino's first match in charge is away at AS Saint-Etienne next week with the ex-Argentina international due to meet his players when training resumes this weekend and a return to Catalonia is also on the cards with PSG taking on Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 in February.