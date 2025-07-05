PSG will face either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals after winning 2-0 in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich. The French giants won thanks to the goals of Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, despite ending the match with nine men, as both Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez received a red card. Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific injury and left the pitch at the end of the first half after a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Despite the chaotic 90 minutes, PSG advanced, and while they won't have Pacho or Hernandez for the semifinal, they look as good a bet as any to win it all.

But if anybody stops them, who could it be? Let's rank the most likely teams to knock off the Champions League winners as they pursue global glory.

4. BVB

The German giants will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinal and can potentially meet PSG in the semifinal. The team coached by Niko Kovac had a strong path to the quarterfinals but the match against Real Madrid will determine their performance in this summer tournament. Despite what they have done so far, it's unlikely they would be able to stop PSG this summer, but the comeback of Jobe Bellingham after his suspension could help the team to reach the final, if they get by Real Madrid.

3. Fluminense

The Brazilian side have been the surprise of the tournament so far, especially after beating both Inter and Al-Hilal in the knockout stages. Fluminense will face Chelsea in the semifinal and can potentially meet PSG only in the final, but so far, the side coached by Luis Enrique has shown they are the strongest side and are expected to win in case they meet Fluminense in the final. But Fluminense have given up just one goal in their last three games and have the quality to give PSG a fight.

2. Chelsea

The English side managed to get their place in the Club World Cup semifinals in a dramatic match via an own goal from Palmeiras in a 2-1 victory. Chelsea had the match in control when Cole Palmer netted his first goal of the tournament only 16 minutes in, beating his defender before slotting it home. The team coached by Enzo Maresca are expected to end up in the final as they will face Fluminense before, but it won't be easy for them to make it against Luis Enrique's side. Chelsea have the talent, a surplus of it, but the cohesion needed to beat this PSG side might not be there.

1. Real Madrid

The Spanish side are by far the strongest team that PSG can potentially meet in the tournament. If the club coached by Xabi Alonso wins against Borussia Dortmund, they will immediately face PSG in the semis, but the Spanish giants are considered as the favorite to win the summer tournament alongside PSG. French star Kylian Mbappe made his debut at the FIFA Club World Cup only in the last match against Juventus, as he made his comeback from gastroenteritis. All the eyes will be on La Liga's top scorer of the season, as the summer tournament is the last chance for the team coached by Xabi Alonso to win a trophy this season before starting the new one in August.