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PSG vs. Arsenal score: Champions League final live updates as European crown to be decided

Europe's best team will be crowned on Saturday

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The best defense in the Champions League will square off against the best attack as Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain will meet Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at 12 p.m. ET in Budapest, Hungary, on CBS. It's a monumental moment as PSG are on the cusp of winning the Champions League in back-to-back seasons. If they're able to do so, they'd become the first side to go back-to-back since Real Madrid did a three-peat from 2015-18. In fact, they'd be the only other side other than Real to do it since the rebrand to the Champions League in the 1992-93 season. But, in order to start talking about dynasties, they'll need to stop Arsenal from winning the first Champions League title in club history after they've already lifted the Premier League.

Between Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Ousmane Dembele, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, there's plenty of firepower between both of these teams in a match that's sure to be tight from start to finish. These sides have also had big injury boosts as Achraf Hakimi and Jurrien Timber have returned to fitness, but only one can lift the trophy.

How to watch Arsenal vs. PSG, odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 30 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: PSG +130; Draw +230; Arsenal +220

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the clash:

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Prediction

The Gunners have had an incredible season, and nothing that happens in the Champions League final will change that. The lack of pressure will help, but PSG's experience in games of this magnitude will matter as well when they score a late equalizer to force extra time before eventually winning on penalties. Score: PSG 1, Arsenal 1 (PSG advances on penalties) 

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:45 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:45 am EDT
 
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Injuries rear their head for Arsenal again

The story of Arsenal's season has been how they won the Premier League in spite of an injury crisis that cost them so many key players: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber among those who missed major stretches of the campaign. It really looked like the pain had subsided when they arrived in Budapest with Mikel Arteta insisting that Timber, who had been sidelined since mid-March, was fit to start.

No player left behind: How Arsenal handled a plague of injuries to win a trophy and contend for a second
James Benge
No player left behind: How Arsenal handled a plague of injuries to win a trophy and contend for a second

Instead it turns out that your suspicions were true. You can't throw a player into the biggest game of the season off two months on the sidelines. And so with Ben White in a knee brace it's third choice right back Cristhian Mosquera, a repurposed central defender, up against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. On the other flank a niggle to Riccardo Calafiori during the week means it's Piero Hincapie coming in.

These are big blows for what Arsenal can do in possession. Timber is useful at progressing the ball upfield and combines well with Saka. Calafiori is a menace for the opposition. Both would be better than the players Arteta has picked but neither Hincapie nor Mosquera are scrubs. The question is probably whether Arsenal can last long enough with both or one until they can freshen things up from the bench.

James Benge
May 30, 2026, 3:43 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:43 am EDT
 
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Catching up with PSG

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:35 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:35 am EDT
 
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High praise for David Raya

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:19 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:19 am EDT
 
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Best bet -- Bukayo Saka to score or assist (+165)

If Arsenal will score goals, Saka will be involved, be it from running down the wings after breaking free of the PSG press or delivering a corner kick that someone bundles over the line, or taking a stunning shot after beating his man. For the Gunners to have a chance in this tie, they need Saka to be on all cylinders, and he has been someone who has stepped up in the biggest moments for his club. With 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions, despite a season riddled with injuries, he's been quite involved in everything that Arsenal do, and as they look to do the double, they'll look to their homegrown "Starboy," which is as good a reason as any to back him to contribute. 

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:15 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:15 am EDT
 
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How PSG will lineup

Achraf Hakimi is back from injury and right back into the starting XI for the match. Luis Enrique also opts to continue with Matvey Safonov in the net, while otherwise it's business as usual for PSG.

PSG starters: Safonov, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Neves, VItinha, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaraskhelia

PSG reserves: Chevalier, Marin, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Dro, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:10 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:10 am EDT
 
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Arsenal's lineup is in

Young Myles Lewis-Skelly will deputize in midfield, while Mikel Arteta starts a very conservative defense of players who can all deputize centrally. The midfield will have a tall task in the match, but ahead of an experienced defense, they'll have some cover. Kai Havertz will also lead the line at this critical moment for the Gunners, but there will be options off the bench in the match.

Arsenal starters: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Arsenal reserves: Arrizabalaga, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Timber, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Downman

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:03 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:03 am EDT
 
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Players to watch

It's impossible to separate out Arsenal's defense because they work so well together as a unit. From big saves in one-on-one situations by David Raya to Gabriel and William Saliba forming arguably the best centerback pairing in global soccer, that unit will be pushed to its limits in this final. The return of Jurrien Timber to the squad will help, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele are two of the most in-form attackers in the world, but Arsenal's fate will be determined by their ability to control pace and hit PSG on the break. PSG will offer chances to go forward; a team isn't able to play them toe to toe at their own pace.

That's where Rice comes in. A transformative signing for the Gunners when he joined from West Ham United in 2023, moments like this are why he took the step to represent the club. He'll be important defensively and pushing the pace of play forward as Arsenal look to control the tempo of the tie. Along with Rice, Arsenal homegrown Saka will be the one Arteta looks for to get the break going.

Adept at choosing when to shoot or set up his teammates, Saka's play will be key to trying to keep up with PSG. If he can help control the pace of play, the road to Arsenal winning the first Champions League final in club history will be something that can be seen from a distance. PSG's midfield of Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha generally are the trio dictating the pace of play, and that can't happen for Arsenal to have a chance.

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Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 3:00 PM
May. 30, 2026, 11:00 am EDT
 
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Good afternoon from Budapest

The season ends here and right now it is ending amid a hale of PSG noise. I took my seat with about two and a half hours to go until kick off and the bottom tier of their end of the ground was already as good as full, the drums banging away as Arsenal supporters filtered into the ground or downed a few pints before this huge occasion.

Surely by the time the game gets going the cries of north London forever will be just as loud as what's coming from the Parisian end of this when we kick off but it certainly made for quite a strange welcome to Noni Madueke, Riccardo Calafiori and the other Arsenal players who made a beeline for the pitch as soon as their bus arrived at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium. Boos rang around the ground for quite a while as the players assessed their surroundings. Was it enough to spook them? Surely not and anyway, it will be a while before those two substitutes see any action.

James Benge
May 30, 2026, 2:59 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:59 am EDT
 
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Projected starting lineups

Paris Saint-Germain: Matvey Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal: David Raya, Jurien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 2:40 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:40 am EDT
 
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Man of the match prediction -- Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG

The Georgian star has been consistent the whole season and had some incredible numbers with PSG since he joined from Napoli in January 2025. After scoring in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter last year, on the way to a route, he's ready to do it again after scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions this season with the French giants. I'm one of his biggest fans as I also watched him closely when he was playing in the Italian Serie A but I don't see why he shouldn't be a candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or if he wins on Saturday. -- Francesco Porzio

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 2:30 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:30 am EDT
 
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Paris Saint-Germain, the dynamic dynasty-chasers

This season's final is a tale of two stylistically different sides, Paris Saint-Germain delivering a quintessential brand of entertainment that makes them an easy watch -- and an equally difficult opponent. True to the tactical preferences of the modern game, coach Luis Enrique has defensive demands for his players, but in exchange, he allows their individuality to shine in attack. He has struck the balance excellently since Kylian Mbappe's departure as a free agent two summers ago, first on the back of an excellent season by eventual Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and now through the skill of Kvaratskhelia.

With a win on Saturday, Kvaratskhelia can make a very compelling case that he is one of the world's best players -- even if the Ballon d'Or will likely elude him since the award's voting body heavily favors players who win major international trophies in competition years and Georgia failed to qualify for the World Cup. He has 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, stepping into the void while Dembele battled injuries for notable stretches of the season, outdoing his stellar start to life in Paris when he joined midway through the 2024-25 campaign. He averages 0.4 goals from 0.3 expected goals per game, up from his average of 0.3 goals and 0.2 expected goals in his first half-season with the club.

Enrique, meanwhile, is making a similar case for himself. He had his doubters when he talked a big game about PSG in the months after Mbappe's departure, but his unique high-intensity approach proved to be an impressive tactical innovation that has created a cohesive team identity after years of mainly being a collection of stars. In the process, he became a member of an extremely exclusive club – he and Pep Guardiola are the only coaches to have won the European treble twice, Enrique slowly but surely becoming one of his generation's greatest tactical minds in the process. A treble may not be in the cards this season after PSG booked an earlier-than-expected exit in the Coupe de France, but between successive Champions League final appearances and a trip to the Club World Cup final in between, Enrique's successful transformation of the club is already complete. A victory on Saturday would only add to an already impressive legacy.

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 2:25 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:25 am EDT
 
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Keep an eye on Vitinha

Perhaps the best central midfielder on the planet over the last two years, Vitinha might be the pivot around which this game turns. Can he get PSG moving up the pitch against an opponent that you suspect will, as is their style in big games, press a little more aggressively out of possession? Will his control of the game ensure that the forwards get the ball where he wants it? And will one of his customary thunderbolts break through an Arsenal defense that is not going to allow much in their penalty area? -- James Benge

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 2:15 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:15 am EDT
 
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Sometimes, decisions must be made...

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 2:13 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:13 am EDT
 
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How Arsenal got here

With ruthless effectiveness, Arsenal finished atop the table during the league phase, scoring 24 goals while only conceding four in eight matches played. Thanks to that, they got a much-needed break by qualifying directly for the round of 16, where they were pitted against Bayer Leverkusen. The away leg of that tie may have ended in a 1-1 draw, but Arsenal had no trouble controlling the home tie in a 2-0 win. Similarly, after winning the first leg in the quarterfinals with Sporting CP 1-0, Arsenal were able to see out the home leg to a 0-0 draw. You may be shocked to learn that yet another draw followed to kick off the semifinals with Atletico Madrid via both sides trading penalties in a game that finished 1-1, but Bukayo Saka's first-half breakthrough in the second leg put the Gunners in the final, winning that leg 1-0.

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 2:00 PM
May. 30, 2026, 10:00 am EDT
 
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Injury boosts on the way

After not appearing for PSG since the UCL semifinal victory over Bayern Munich, Achraf Hakimi will be fit to play for PSG in the match, while Arsenal will receive a boost of their own. Jurrien Timber will also return to the squad, and while Arteta did state that he'll be fit to start the match, that could be a step too soon at this stage.

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM
May. 30, 2026, 9:30 am EDT
 
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How to watch Arsenal vs. PSG, odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 30 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: PSG +130; Draw +230; Arsenal +220
Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 1:10 PM
May. 30, 2026, 9:10 am EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

We have quite an affair in Hungary as Arsenal and PSG square off for the Champions League crown. With the best that English and French soccer have to offer, this feels like a heavyweight boxing match in many ways, and that's what will make it a special final. PSG chases a second consecutive Champions League title as Luis Enrique strengthens his case to be on a manager's Mount Rushmore, but Mikel Arteta wants to accomplish what Enrique did last campaign and lead Arsenal to their first-ever UCL title. While they've gone about it in different ways, this is sure to be a tight affair in Budapest.

Chuck Booth
May 30, 2026, 1:00 PM
May. 30, 2026, 9:00 am EDT
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