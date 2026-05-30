PSG vs. Arsenal score: Champions League final live updates as European crown to be decided

This season's final is a tale of two stylistically different sides, Paris Saint-Germain delivering a quintessential brand of entertainment that makes them an easy watch -- and an equally difficult opponent. True to the tactical preferences of the modern game, coach Luis Enrique has defensive demands for his players, but in exchange, he allows their individuality to shine in attack. He has struck the balance excellently since Kylian Mbappe's departure as a free agent two summers ago, first on the back of an excellent season by eventual Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and now through the skill of Kvaratskhelia.

With a win on Saturday, Kvaratskhelia can make a very compelling case that he is one of the world's best players -- even if the Ballon d'Or will likely elude him since the award's voting body heavily favors players who win major international trophies in competition years and Georgia failed to qualify for the World Cup. He has 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, stepping into the void while Dembele battled injuries for notable stretches of the season, outdoing his stellar start to life in Paris when he joined midway through the 2024-25 campaign. He averages 0.4 goals from 0.3 expected goals per game, up from his average of 0.3 goals and 0.2 expected goals in his first half-season with the club.

Enrique, meanwhile, is making a similar case for himself. He had his doubters when he talked a big game about PSG in the months after Mbappe's departure, but his unique high-intensity approach proved to be an impressive tactical innovation that has created a cohesive team identity after years of mainly being a collection of stars. In the process, he became a member of an extremely exclusive club – he and Pep Guardiola are the only coaches to have won the European treble twice, Enrique slowly but surely becoming one of his generation's greatest tactical minds in the process. A treble may not be in the cards this season after PSG booked an earlier-than-expected exit in the Coupe de France, but between successive Champions League final appearances and a trip to the Club World Cup final in between, Enrique's successful transformation of the club is already complete. A victory on Saturday would only add to an already impressive legacy.