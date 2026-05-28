PSG vs. Arsenal prediction, odds, time: 2026 UEFA Champions League final picks, best bets from top expert

It's a big-league showdown in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final when EPL champion Arsenal and French Ligue 1 winner and reigning UCL champion PSG face off in the 2026 Champions League final on CBS and Paramount+. The Gunners won their first EPL title since 2004, while Paris Saint-Germain won their fifth straight in Ligue 1. PSG defeated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals last year and crushed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to win the 2024-25 Champions League title.

Kickoff for the Champions League 2026 final is set for noon ET on Saturday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Paris Saint-Germain are +135 favorites (wager $100 to win $135) in the latest PSG vs. Arsenal odds, while the Gunners are +215 (wager $100 to win $215) on the 90-minute money line. A draw is priced at +230, and the total for match goals is 2.5. Before you lock in your Arsenal vs. PSG picks or UEFA Champions League Final predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

The Champions League final can be seen on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down PSG vs. Arsenal from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Arsenal 90-minute money line PSG +135, Arsenal +215, Draw +230 PSG vs. Arsenal over/under 2.5 goals PSG vs. Arsenal spread PSG -0.5 (+120) PSG vs. Arsenal picks See picks at SportsLine PSG vs. Arsenal streaming Paramount+

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Why you should back PSG

PSG has been a juggernaut in UCL play, posting a combined 12-2 aggregate score over the Champions League Round of 16 and quarterfinals. They then went undefeated across two Champions League semis versus a Bayern Munich squad which won the Bundesliga and went unbeaten over its final 25 games, outside of losing to Paris Saint-Germain. Green also notes that rest is in favor of PSG, as they last played on May 17, while Arsenal have played two matches since then.

"PSG's players have also been celebrating after winning their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title earlier this month. The quality is much lower than the Premier League, so Enrique has had the luxury of regularly resting his key players, safe in the knowledge that PSG would still cruise to the title," Green told SportsLine. "They've played far fewer minutes than Arsenal's players this season, and that extra freshness could prove pivotal on Saturday." See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal conceded the fewest goals in the EPL by a healthy margin, and they've played much better in the defending third as of late than PSG. The Parisians have allowed nine goals over their last six matches in all competitions (1.50 per game), while the Gunners have conceded just eight goals over their last 12 matches (0.67 per game). Also, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper award in 2025, is no longer with PSG as his absence could be the difference on Saturday.

"PSG shut out both Chelsea and Liverpool in the Champions League, but they conceded five goals against Bayern in the semis, which highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities," Green told SportsLine. "The Parisians could also struggle to defend set pieces against Arsenal. They're physically smaller than the Gunners, while Arsenal are extremely formidable at corners, with Gabriel leading the charge." See which team to pick here.

How to make Arsenal vs. PSG picks

Green has broken down PSG vs. Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League Final from every possible angle and has locked in a trio of confident best bets, including two that return plus money. He's sharing his UCL Final picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. PSG in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Arsenal vs. PSG have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is tuned into multiple leagues around the world, and find out, and stream the game on Paramount+.