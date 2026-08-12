PSG defeat Aston Villa in UEFA Super Cup as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shines

The UEFA Super Cup is a signal that the major European leagues are returning, and it didn't take long for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to welcome everyone back to the show, opening the scoring in a 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain win over Aston Villa. Not being involved in the World Cup with Georgia, Kvaratskhelia, is fresh as the season begins, and will be critical to Luis Enrique's PSG squad as players are being eased back into things after a busy summer. Being involved in Champions League and Ligue 1 play, soccer waits for no one in a congested soccer schedule, but PSG's depth continues to make a difference in the upper echelons of the game. It also became the 40th PSG trophy of captain Marquinhos' illustrious career with the club.

The lack of depth could be seen in Villa's side as Unai Emery also had to make changes due to Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez not being involved following deep World Cup runs and after Youri Tielemans moved to Manchester United and Amadou Onana suffered an injury playing for Belgium at the World Cup. Those shifts called for teenagers George Hemmings and Brian Madjo to step into the XI. A Luxembourg international who has also made youth appearances for England, the 17-year-old Madjo became the youngest player to ever score in UEFA Super Cup history, bringing Villa level at the end of the first half.

But when PSG are subbing in players like Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz, it's hard for any club in the world to match them. It's a club looking to win three consecutive Champions League titles, and until proven otherwise, they should be considered the favorites to do so, with Ferran Torres possibly on the way and new signing Maghnes Akliouche also getting up to speed with the squad. It's an embarrassment of riches, but Enrique has also done an excellent job managing them and playing his squad at the right time.

During a time when clubs will be stretched to their limits as top sides had their best players go on deep runs in the World Cup, squad management and trust in youth by Enrique are what will make the difference. Of course, when Dembele is coming off the bench to grab an assist, it makes a manager's job easier, but this team hasn't won these competitions by accident as Enrique has continued to show why he's one of the best managers in the world, leading a squad set up well to continue a true dynasty run.