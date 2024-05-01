The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- PSG @ Borussia Dortmund
- Current Records: PSG 5-2-3, Borussia Dortmund 5-3-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Borussia Dortmund will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. Having advanced past the Quarterfinal, they will now face off against PSG in the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 1st at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Borussia Dortmund is headed into the matchup fresh off scoring the most goals they have all season. They came out on top against Atletico Madrid by a score of 4-2 last Tuesday. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of three yellow cards before it was all over: Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson and Atletico Madrid's Hermoso and César Azpilicueta were all carded.
Meanwhile, PSG and Barcelona combined for 12 shots on goal last Tuesday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Everything went PSG's way against Barcelona as PSG made off with a 4-1 win. It was an even better day for Kylian Mbappé as he scored two goals for his team.
Borussia Dortmund's victory bumped their record up to 5-3-2. As for PSG, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2-3 record in this tournament.
Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
PSG is a slight favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +141 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Semifinals TV schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
|TUESDAY, APRIL 30
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Kickin' It: Trae Tha Truth
|9 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|TUESDAY, MAY 7
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
