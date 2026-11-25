Have Paris Saint-Germain been defanged? It is too soon to say if injuries have laid low the Champions League's biggest beast, but on the evidence of Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Roma, there might not be quite the same fear factor when opponents find themselves face to face with the kings of Europe's jungle.

Without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, both of whom are expected to miss most, if not all, of this season with knee injuries, there simply was not the final-third threat in PSG's ranks to keep Roma honest without the ball. That was all the more pronounced given that Ousmane Dembele was left on the bench until the penalty with which PSG took a 2-1 lead. Maghnes Akliouche, Senny Mayulu and Ferran Torres are talented forwards, the last good enough to win a World Cup final for Spain. Pair one or even two of them with the potential Ballon d'Or winners who started for PSG in the Champions League final, and the drop-off is not particularly significant.

Of course, it might be that Luis Enrique is not particularly minded to see how good his reserves could be flanking Dembele. It would make sense. The Frenchman's fitness needs careful managing at the best of times. With PSG having won their first four league-phase games, there was no pressing need to load up minutes on a player who will surely be needed in the spring. It was a similar story at the base of PSG's team, Ilia Zabarnyi preferred to Marquinhos, another who does well to hit a dozen games before Christmas. This might be a vision of the months ahead for an injury-addled PSG, but it might just be a team that has never taken the league phase particularly seriously not taking the league phase particularly seriously.

Whatever the longer-term view, on the field this evening, PSG's attack lacked the bite to keep Roma backing off. There is a good chance that any team managed by Gian Piero Gasperini might just go man-to-man whoever the opposition, but the fearlessness with which the Giallorossi hurtled around the Parc des Princes was a sure sign they weren't checking over their shoulder quite as much.

Instead, they felt empowered to push on, center back Mario Hermoso on hand to roll in the opener inside the box after an excellent run by Matias Soule. Again, the caveat to assessing how future opponents might take on PSG is that Hermoso has been box-crashing from defense all through this season. You can't be sure he wouldn't have been in the same spot even if he were marking Doue or Kvaratskhelia.

What you can know is that Roma's aggression when PSG had the ball in open play was not what cost them. Nuno Mendes' ability to blow by his man created issues, and Achraf Hakimi got his usual shots and shot assists from advanced positions. They could have beaten Roma, but aside from the fullbacks and a few darts into the area by Joao Neves, there was not much to scare Mile Svilar in the champions' lineup.

Instead, it was familiar failings that cost Roma, who might be a real dark horse for this competition when they can successfully defend a corner. Zabarnyi did not even have to win a duel to turn Mayulu's delivery home, just standing in the space between two white shirts at the near post. PSG's second, from the penalty spot, was a Roma confection too. Wesley could argue that Svilar should have been off his line quicker when Hakimi charged in behind, but did the Brazilian need to put his arms on his man at the exact moment he broke into the box? Wesley was lucky not to get a straight red.

In such favorable positions, prime PSG often blitz their opponents. This time, even with Dembele on the field, they could not get clear. Gasperini had an ace of his own on the bench, Donyell Malen sparking Roma after his introduction. A driving run and cutback from the left had PSG scrambling, Vitinha's arm blocking a shot to hand the visitors a penalty that Malen converted.

Had a third goal come, it would probably have been for Roma, Hermoso blazing over late on. There was something more in this for Roma, who remain outside the top 24 despite such impressive displays against Real Madrid, Manchester United and now the holders. As for PSG, there will be time for Luis Enrique to work out how his side dominates Europe with its attack so limited. It would appear there is work to do.