Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 Coupe de France win over Stade Brestois 29 on Wednesday was marred somewhat when it emerged postgame that Kylian Mbappe took a blow to his ankle. Although the France international carried on and finished the game which saw him open the scoring with his 30th goal of the season across all competitions, his last 20 minutes were uncomfortable.

Lillian Brassier was sent off after 69 minutes for a second booking in the space of less than 10 minutes and closer examination showed that the French defender caught Mbappe's ankle. Although the PSG man was back on his feet and able to play on for the remainder of the game, he was clearly in some discomfort and immediately left the Parc des Princes field at full time.

"I am annoyed with myself," Brassier told Brest's local press after the game. "I hope for him that it is nothing serious. It is part of soccer. I wanted to directly take the ball away but unfortunately I missed it."

Mbappe underwent immediate tests in the Parisien locker room which were reassuring less than one week out from the return of UEFA Champions League action and a round of 16 clash with Real Sociedad. PSG head coach Luis Enrique also sought to calm any fears when he addressed the press after the game which saw his team reach the Coupe de France quarterfinals.

"The truth is that I have no news," said the Spanish tactician. "The medical staff will carry out tests on Thursday -- he took a heavy blow to his ankle. He was able to finish the game, though, so I do not think it will prove to be too serious. That is all the news that I have at this point."

"Unfortunately, he thought he had the ball but it all happened too fast," added Brest boss Eric Roy of the incident. "Lillian should have been more discerning and not committed -- he was already on a card and had made a mistake five minutes earlier. In any case, I will not blame him as it happens so quickly in front of you. I know Lillian and he is not a bad boy -- there was no desire to harm at all."

While PSG wait for the results of Mbappe's tests, the bigger question is whether or not the France captain should have been playing as much as he did. Given the packed schedule and his aspirations to captain Les Bleus and also represent his country at this summer's Paris Olympic Games, the 25-year-old has already spoken publicly about how much soccer is being played and the risk of injury.

"We are approaching the NBA model with 70-game seasons," Mbappe told GQ in France recently. "Personally, I am not against playing so much, but we will not be able to be good every time and give the audience the expected show. In the NBA, players do not play every match and franchises practice load management. But, today, if I decided to say 'I am tired, I am not playing on Saturday,' it would not work.

"We are in an era of overconsumption, with a lot of matches, where people expect a lot from players. I have shown that pressure does not affect me negatively and I would even say that I need it to perform. This is what allows us to maintain the degree of excellence required to play at the highest levels."

Perhaps this latest injury scare will prompt Mbappe to revise his view on the current state of soccer and its huge demands on players. For now, though, PSG will have to sweat their star man's availability against Lille OSC in Ligue 1 this weekend and Sociedad in the UCL next week.