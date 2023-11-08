Hey there! Matchday 4 of the Champions League has already delivered, and more is hopefully in store today. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

⚽ The Forward Line

😮 Champions League upsets galore

AC Milan save their season against PSG

Matchday 4 kicked off with a bang yesterday, and arguably the biggest headline of the day was AC Milan's surprise 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian side finally broke their scoreless and winless streak in European play this season thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud, and that now puts them third in Group F. As Francesco Porzio writes, the win allows manager Stefano Pioli to breathe a sigh of relief after a poor run of form.

Porzio: "Pioli needed this kind of reaction from his boys, considering the increasing rumors about his possible sacking. Pioli had to deal with the rumors after some negative results and performances, such as the home defeats against Juventus and Udinese, and also after the first game against PSG in Paris when the French team dominated and won 3-0. Pioli, also thanks to the comeback of some key players such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Theo Hernandez and Giroud, had the answers he needed. This team is still behind him and the dressing room is with him."

Shakhtar stun Barcelona

Earlier in the day, Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off a shock 1-0 win over FC Barcelona. La Liga's reigning champions dominated possession throughout, but were ineffective up top and recorded just one shot on target, which is slowly becoming a worrying trend during their Champions League run. The result forced manager Xavi to reflect on his side's shortcomings, and described it as "a clear step backwards."

Xavi: "We have not understood what the game required. We have not attacked well. We have not defended that lateral center well and mistakes are costly. … I've got work to do on the training ground. We aren't pressing well enough, we aren't concentrating well enough."

They remain atop Group H, but are now level on points with Porto ahead of their Matchday 5 showdown.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔴 Hojlund takes center stage for Man United

Two weeks after picking up their first win in European play this season, Manchester United return to Champions League action at Copenhagen. Their new frontman Rasmus Hojlund will be the focus of attention against his boyhood club (which currently has his brothers Emil and Oscar on their books), but his trip back home comes amidst an inconsistent run of form. He has three goals in three European games but none so far in Premier League play, and as James Benge writes, his hot-and-cold run is deeper than that.

Benge: "Hojlund has all the raw ingredients needed not only to have a great career but to make a profound impact on his club right now. … The 20 year old has gone over a month without a goal, 217 minutes without a shot in all competitions. The eye test screams talent, but why is he averaging just 0.31 xG per 90 minutes and less than two shots?"

United will need Hojlund to run hot again to keep their Champions League campaign on course -- the team sits third in Group A, but is just one point behind Galatasaray and might have a chance to pip them since the Turkish side face a dominant Bayern Munich today.

🔗 Top Stories

🆕 USL on CBS and Paramount+: CBS Sports and Paramount+ is the new home of the USL, and will air 100 games annually from the competitions across its platforms.

🇪🇺 European recap: Here's more from yesterday's Champions League action, including Milan's big win and Barcelona's major loss. Plus, more ahead of United's clash at Copenhagen.

🇺🇸 Americans abroad: We are officially on Christian Pulisic injury watch, while Matt Turner may already be in need of a new club after he was benched for Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

🏆 NWSL accolades: Gotham's Juan Carlos Amoros won coach of the year honors, while Saturday's championship will also be a celebration of Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger ahead of their retirements.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 VAR takes over: Chelsea's bizarre 4-1 win over Tottenham was dominated by VAR checks, which has many questioning the state of refereeing in the Premier League.

❌ Wagner banned: The Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner will serve a three match suspension after admitting to directing a racial slur at the New England Revolution's Bobby Wood.

👋 Comings and goings: The Portland Timbers hired Phil Neville as their new head coach, while fellow MLS side Charlotte FC parted ways with Christian Lattanzio.

📺 Kickin' It: USMNT star Landon Donovan hit out at the dual nationals that played for the team at the 2014 World Cup, arguing they "don't give a f--- about U.S. Soccer." Don't miss the entire episode, and if you missed part one, catch up here.

