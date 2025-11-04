PSG will host Bayern Munich on Tuesday in one of the most anticipated matches of the league phase of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The 2024-25 champions come from three wins in the opening three games of the league phase, including a 2-1 win away against Barcelona, while the side coached by Vincent Kompany has been phenomenal so far and won all the matches they've played, as they are leading both Champions League and Bundesliga standings and after also winning the German Super Cup earlier this summer. Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's match in Paris:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc de Princes -- Paris

: Parc de Princes -- Paris Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG +140; Draw +298; Bayern Munich +160

Is Dembele coming back?

Speaking to the media head of the awaited match on Tuesday, Luis Enrique said 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele might start the game against Bayern Munich. "No risk, with any player. But Ousmane is in condition. He has done all the training these past two weeks, he has played. He is improving his physical condition. He will play, of course. He is ready for competition. Tomorrow, we will decide how long."

The French striker has scored three goals so far this season, but struggled to play regularly due to injuries. However, the match against Bayern Munich can mark a pivotal moment in his season and his presence against the German team can definitely boost the chance to see the side coached by Vincent Kompany drop their first points of the season.

Champions League burning questions: Have Real Madrid and Liverpool switched places? Are Bayern, PSG the same? James Benge

When was the last time Bayern dropped points?

The last time the side coached by Kompany lost an official match was against PSG in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup that took place last summer. Since then, the German giants have won all the games they played between Champions League and Bundesliga matches. Before that, Bayern Munich were eliminated by Inter in the quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Champions League, losing the first leg and drawing 2–2 in the return match in Milan, a disappointing European exit in the former Manchester City defender's first season in charge.

Possible lineups

PSG XI: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola.

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Prediction

We can expect a lot of action and goals in the game played in Paris, but we can expect also Bayern Munich winning again. Pick: PSG 2, Bayern Munich 3.

Matchday 4 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern