Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has told Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract with the French champions if he wants to stay at Parc des Princes beyond this summer. The France international's current deal is up in the summer of 2024 and he has already indicated to PSG that he will not be activating his clause to extend that stay for one additional year.

Mbappe, 24, is the French capital club's all-time top goal scorer as well as Les Bleus' talisman and he rejected Real Madrid's interest to extend his stay in Paris back in 2022. Al-Khelaifi, speaking on Wednesday at Luis Enrique's unveiling as head coach at the brand new Campus PSG in Poissy, was clear when quizzed on Mbappe that leaving for nothing will not happen.

"My position is very clear," said the Qatari chief. "I do not want to keep repeating myself. If Kylian wants to stay, then we want him to stay. However, he needs to sign a new deal. We do not want to lose the best player in the world for free. It is impossible -- we are a French club. He said that he would never leave for free so it is not my fault if he has now changed his mind on that. We do not want to lose him for free. He is the absolute best player in the world. That is very clear."

Luis Enrique kept his cards close to his chest when fielding questions about his PSG squad ahead of the 2023-24 season with Mbappe a hot topic for Christophe Galtier's replacement. The Spaniard was more focused on constructing a squad ready to challenge across all fronts after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign ended with just Ligue 1 success.

"When I signed, we discussed what it means to build a squad," said Luis Enrique to the assembled press. "We are always open and lots of things can happen. However, on this topic, I will keep our talks private -- professional confidentiality. I cannot betray those. We want to make the best possible squad, though."

Al-Khelaifi was delighted with the appointment of Luis Enrique as Galtier's replacement and the Qatari praised the former Barcelona and Spain boss as one of the best in the business: "I have said it before," said the 49-year-old. "He is one of the best in the world. He has done an incredible job. His style of play is an attacking soccer style. The fact that he has come is great. We are ambitious and I want to maximize that."

Mbappe is not the only PSG superstar with question marks over his future with fallen Brazil international Neymar also the subject of interest from the likes of Saudi Arabia this summer.

"I have not spoken with Neymar yet," said Luis Enrique of the 31-year-old who won the UEFA Champions League under his leadership back in 2015. "I spoke with (Presnel) Kimpembe, (Nordi) Mukiele and Nuno Mendes as they were already at the training center. I have not spoken with any other squad members yet. I do not like to impose things, I prefer to see how I find them upon arrival. Of course, I will make some decisions. However, I want them to be consensual choices."

Luis Enrique also clarified that PSG's official date for a return to preseason training will be Monday June 10 -- at the start of next week. Between now and then, sporting advisor Luis Campos is expected to start confirming a number of the deals that he has lined up over the past few weeks.